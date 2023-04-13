BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.265.31143461115313115824881713
Rojas.412.44734714500637200
Perdomo.409.5362289301857100
Ahmed.400.40025310200404300
Smith.375.444823200412000
Longoria.333.3912157202224000
Herrera.286.3751424000224101
Carroll.255.271477121036012500
Gurriel Jr..250.27744511211819000
Moreno.250.2423208300306000
Marte.229.27548911601227100
Thomas.200.2823547210232200
McCarthy.195.2674158110227211
Walker.178.2244538102738001
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals854.6613134114.09963592164115
Chafin100.006025.1100027
Jameson201.4641112.18222512
K.Nelson201.596005.2511119
Kelly022.9333015.1107511215
Castro003.385005.1422035
Gallen114.5833017.2161092521
R.Nelson104.9122011.01066156
Davies005.792209.1966267
Vargas005.795004.2533247
McGough016.236014.1333335
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Ginkel106.756005.1544126
Bumgarner017.272208.29873107
Ruiz009.001001.0311101
Solomon0013.501002.0333021
Frías0021.602001.2544012

