|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.270
|.324
|1116
|172
|301
|67
|8
|34
|166
|86
|247
|26
|6
|9
|Rivera
|.423
|.444
|26
|5
|11
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher
|.412
|.444
|17
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.397
|.474
|68
|15
|27
|7
|1
|2
|17
|9
|14
|1
|1
|0
|Carroll
|.320
|.391
|103
|22
|33
|8
|1
|5
|11
|10
|25
|10
|2
|0
|Gurriel Jr.
|.300
|.345
|110
|17
|33
|7
|1
|3
|15
|7
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Moreno
|.294
|.303
|85
|6
|25
|4
|0
|1
|15
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|.286
|.323
|119
|18
|34
|7
|0
|7
|25
|7
|23
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.271
|.305
|96
|15
|26
|8
|0
|0
|18
|6
|23
|3
|0
|0
|Smith
|.260
|.383
|50
|9
|13
|3
|0
|2
|12
|10
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Marte
|.259
|.317
|112
|19
|29
|7
|2
|5
|14
|8
|18
|1
|0
|1
|Herrera
|.259
|.394
|27
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|10
|1
|0
|2
|Ahmed
|.226
|.238
|62
|6
|14
|3
|0
|1
|8
|1
|11
|3
|0
|2
|Longoria
|.194
|.250
|62
|8
|12
|2
|0
|3
|6
|5
|18
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas
|.184
|.250
|98
|14
|18
|4
|2
|2
|9
|8
|26
|3
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.143
|.229
|63
|8
|9
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|12
|2
|2
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|19
|14
|4.83
|33
|33
|8
|289.0
|270
|161
|155
|42
|121
|273
|K.Nelson
|3
|1
|1.46
|14
|0
|0
|12.1
|12
|4
|2
|1
|4
|17
|Castro
|1
|0
|1.93
|15
|0
|1
|14.0
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|10
|Gallen
|4
|1
|2.53
|7
|7
|0
|42.2
|31
|13
|12
|2
|5
|57
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|2.61
|9
|0
|0
|10.1
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|12
|Kelly
|3
|3
|2.75
|7
|7
|0
|39.1
|28
|14
|12
|3
|19
|40
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|3.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|6
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|3.38
|14
|0
|0
|13.1
|10
|5
|5
|1
|6
|10
|Jameson
|2
|1
|3.71
|6
|3
|1
|17.0
|14
|7
|7
|3
|12
|16
|Misiewicz
|0
|0
|3.86
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Chafin
|2
|0
|4.26
|16
|0
|5
|12.2
|12
|6
|6
|2
|5
|21
|Henry
|1
|0
|5.17
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|17
|9
|9
|1
|7
|7
|Davies
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|6
|2
|6
|7
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|McGough
|0
|3
|5.87
|16
|0
|1
|15.1
|11
|10
|10
|5
|5
|16
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|R.Nelson
|1
|2
|6.39
|6
|6
|0
|31.0
|38
|22
|22
|5
|9
|19
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Pfaadt
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|9
|7
|7
|4
|1
|3
|Frías
|0
|0
|21.60
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
