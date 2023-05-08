|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.269
|.328
|1151
|180
|310
|69
|9
|37
|173
|97
|254
|29
|7
|12
|Fletcher
|.429
|.478
|21
|3
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rivera
|.407
|.429
|27
|5
|11
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.380
|.470
|71
|15
|27
|7
|1
|2
|17
|11
|14
|3
|1
|0
|Carroll
|.315
|.383
|108
|22
|34
|9
|1
|5
|11
|10
|27
|10
|2
|0
|Gurriel Jr.
|.310
|.363
|113
|21
|35
|7
|1
|5
|19
|9
|18
|1
|0
|1
|Moreno
|.294
|.303
|85
|6
|25
|4
|0
|1
|15
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|.282
|.319
|124
|19
|35
|7
|0
|8
|26
|7
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Marte
|.267
|.328
|116
|20
|31
|7
|3
|5
|15
|9
|19
|1
|0
|2
|Rojas
|.263
|.315
|99
|16
|26
|8
|0
|0
|18
|9
|24
|4
|0
|0
|Smith
|.250
|.391
|52
|10
|13
|3
|0
|2
|12
|12
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed
|.226
|.238
|62
|6
|14
|3
|0
|1
|8
|1
|11
|3
|0
|2
|Herrera
|.226
|.351
|31
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|5
|6
|12
|1
|0
|2
|Longoria
|.194
|.250
|62
|8
|12
|2
|0
|3
|6
|5
|18
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas
|.192
|.257
|99
|14
|19
|4
|2
|2
|9
|8
|26
|3
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.143
|.229
|63
|8
|9
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|12
|2
|2
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|19
|15
|4.89
|34
|34
|8
|298.0
|285
|170
|162
|43
|124
|279
|K.Nelson
|3
|1
|1.32
|15
|0
|0
|13.2
|14
|5
|2
|1
|5
|17
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|2.45
|7
|0
|0
|7.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|Gallen
|4
|1
|2.53
|7
|7
|0
|42.2
|31
|13
|12
|2
|5
|57
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|2.61
|9
|0
|0
|10.1
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|12
|Kelly
|3
|3
|2.75
|7
|7
|0
|39.1
|28
|14
|12
|3
|19
|40
|Castro
|1
|1
|3.60
|16
|0
|1
|15.0
|11
|6
|6
|1
|5
|11
|Jameson
|2
|1
|3.71
|6
|3
|1
|17.0
|14
|7
|7
|3
|12
|16
|Misiewicz
|0
|0
|3.86
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Chafin
|2
|0
|4.26
|16
|0
|5
|12.2
|12
|6
|6
|2
|5
|21
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|4.61
|15
|0
|0
|13.2
|13
|7
|7
|1
|7
|10
|Henry
|1
|0
|5.17
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|17
|9
|9
|1
|7
|7
|Davies
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|6
|2
|6
|7
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|McGough
|0
|3
|5.87
|16
|0
|1
|15.1
|11
|10
|10
|5
|5
|16
|R.Nelson
|1
|2
|6.00
|7
|7
|0
|36.0
|45
|25
|24
|5
|10
|22
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Pfaadt
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|9
|7
|7
|4
|1
|3
|Frías
|0
|0
|21.60
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.