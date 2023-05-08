BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.269.3281151180310699371739725429712
Fletcher.429.4782139200224010
Rivera.407.42927511201513000
Perdomo.380.470711527712171114310
Carroll.315.38310822349151110271020
Gurriel Jr..310.363113213571519918101
Moreno.294.3038562540115220001
Walker.282.319124193570826724100
Marte.267.328116203173515919102
Rojas.263.31599162680018924400
Smith.250.391521013302121213000
Ahmed.226.238626143018111302
Herrera.226.35131672005612102
Longoria.194.250628122036518001
Thomas.192.2579914194229826310
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
McCarthy.143.22963891113512221
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals19154.8934348298.028517016243124279
K.Nelson311.32150013.214521517
Mantiply102.457007.1322108
Gallen412.5377042.23113122557
Ruiz002.6190010.18332112
Kelly332.7577039.128141231940
Castro113.60160115.011661511
Jameson213.7163117.0147731216
Misiewicz003.864004.2522023
Chafin204.26160512.212662521
Ginkel104.61150013.213771710
Henry105.1733015.21799177
Davies005.792209.1966267
Vargas005.795004.2533247
McGough035.87160115.11110105516
R.Nelson126.0077036.045252451022
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Pfaadt0013.501104.2977413
Frías0021.602001.2544012

