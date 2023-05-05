|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.265
|.319
|1049
|161
|278
|66
|7
|31
|156
|79
|230
|26
|5
|9
|Perdomo
|.409
|.473
|66
|15
|27
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Rivera
|.409
|.435
|22
|4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher
|.400
|.455
|10
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll
|.313
|.376
|99
|20
|31
|8
|1
|4
|9
|8
|25
|10
|2
|0
|Rojas
|.286
|.320
|91
|15
|26
|8
|0
|0
|17
|6
|20
|3
|0
|0
|Moreno
|.286
|.296
|77
|5
|22
|4
|0
|1
|14
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Gurriel Jr.
|.276
|.325
|105
|15
|29
|7
|1
|2
|14
|7
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Marte
|.267
|.325
|105
|19
|28
|7
|2
|5
|12
|7
|17
|1
|0
|1
|Walker
|.264
|.306
|110
|16
|29
|6
|0
|7
|25
|7
|22
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|.261
|.382
|46
|9
|12
|3
|0
|2
|11
|9
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.259
|.394
|27
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|10
|1
|0
|2
|Ahmed
|.237
|.250
|59
|6
|14
|3
|0
|1
|8
|1
|10
|3
|0
|2
|Longoria
|.200
|.246
|60
|8
|12
|2
|0
|3
|6
|4
|16
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas
|.176
|.248
|91
|13
|16
|4
|1
|2
|8
|8
|23
|3
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.143
|.229
|63
|8
|9
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|12
|2
|2
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|17
|14
|4.88
|31
|31
|7
|271.0
|255
|153
|147
|39
|117
|253
|K.Nelson
|3
|1
|1.54
|13
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|4
|2
|1
|4
|16
|Castro
|0
|0
|2.13
|13
|0
|1
|12.2
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|10
|Chafin
|2
|0
|2.31
|14
|0
|4
|11.2
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|19
|Gallen
|4
|1
|2.53
|7
|7
|0
|42.2
|31
|13
|12
|2
|5
|57
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|3.00
|8
|0
|0
|9.0
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|9
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|3.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|6
|Kelly
|2
|3
|3.06
|6
|6
|0
|32.1
|24
|13
|11
|2
|18
|30
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|3.38
|14
|0
|0
|13.1
|10
|5
|5
|1
|6
|10
|Jameson
|2
|1
|3.71
|6
|3
|1
|17.0
|14
|7
|7
|3
|12
|16
|Misiewicz
|0
|0
|3.86
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|McGough
|0
|3
|4.91
|15
|0
|1
|14.2
|10
|8
|8
|4
|4
|15
|Davies
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|6
|2
|6
|7
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|R.Nelson
|1
|2
|6.39
|6
|6
|0
|31.0
|38
|22
|22
|5
|9
|19
|Henry
|1
|0
|6.52
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|11
|7
|7
|1
|5
|4
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Pfaadt
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|9
|7
|7
|4
|1
|3
|Frías
|0
|0
|21.60
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.