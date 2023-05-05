BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.265.319104916127866731156792302659
Perdomo.409.47366152771217714100
Rivera.409.4352249200413000
Fletcher.400.4551014100212000
Carroll.313.37699203181498251020
Rojas.286.32091152680017620300
Moreno.286.2967752240114217001
Gurriel Jr..276.325105152971214718100
Marte.267.325105192872512717101
Walker.264.306110162960725722100
Smith.261.3824691230211912000
Herrera.259.39427672004610102
Ahmed.237.250596143018110302
Longoria.200.246608122036416001
Thomas.176.2489113164128823310
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
McCarthy.143.22963891113512221
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals17144.8831317271.025515314739117253
K.Nelson311.54130011.212421416
Castro002.13130112.28330510
Chafin202.31140411.28331519
Gallen412.5377042.23113122557
Ruiz003.008009.0833219
Mantiply103.006006.0322106
Kelly233.0666032.124131121830
Ginkel103.38140013.110551610
Jameson213.7163117.0147731216
Misiewicz003.864004.2522023
McGough034.91150114.210884415
Davies005.792209.1966267
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
R.Nelson126.3966031.03822225919
Henry106.522209.21177154
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Pfaadt0013.501104.2977413
Frías0021.602001.2544012

