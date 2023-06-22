|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.264
|.331
|2583
|393
|682
|152
|16
|88
|375
|250
|570
|75
|12
|28
|Rivera
|.316
|.340
|136
|25
|43
|9
|0
|1
|20
|6
|24
|1
|0
|2
|Fletcher
|.308
|.349
|78
|10
|24
|5
|1
|2
|13
|5
|17
|0
|2
|1
|Carroll
|.298
|.379
|262
|57
|78
|19
|3
|16
|40
|29
|56
|22
|2
|0
|Perdomo
|.297
|.406
|182
|33
|54
|13
|1
|5
|31
|31
|38
|9
|2
|0
|Marte
|.289
|.367
|270
|53
|78
|13
|4
|12
|37
|30
|47
|6
|1
|4
|Gurriel Jr.
|.280
|.331
|246
|32
|69
|17
|2
|11
|42
|16
|47
|1
|0
|0
|Walker
|.271
|.334
|273
|41
|74
|20
|0
|15
|49
|26
|51
|3
|0
|0
|Moreno
|.265
|.303
|185
|14
|49
|9
|0
|2
|25
|12
|45
|3
|0
|1
|Herrera
|.255
|.344
|55
|11
|14
|4
|0
|0
|6
|8
|19
|1
|0
|3
|Longoria
|.237
|.282
|114
|17
|27
|7
|0
|9
|19
|8
|38
|0
|0
|2
|Rojas
|.235
|.301
|183
|23
|43
|13
|0
|0
|26
|18
|49
|6
|0
|5
|McCarthy
|.231
|.302
|143
|20
|33
|4
|3
|2
|9
|13
|28
|15
|3
|2
|Ahmed
|.228
|.273
|114
|10
|26
|6
|0
|2
|12
|7
|28
|4
|0
|4
|Thomas
|.215
|.264
|130
|19
|28
|6
|2
|3
|13
|8
|29
|3
|1
|0
|Smith
|.202
|.327
|173
|26
|35
|5
|0
|7
|30
|32
|39
|1
|1
|0
|C.Kelly
|.190
|.227
|21
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|46
|30
|4.38
|76
|76
|21
|677.1
|655
|356
|330
|86
|256
|632
|McGough
|0
|5
|2.50
|35
|0
|5
|39.2
|19
|13
|11
|5
|12
|47
|Chafin
|2
|1
|2.73
|33
|0
|8
|26.1
|24
|8
|8
|2
|10
|40
|Ginkel
|3
|0
|2.76
|25
|0
|0
|29.1
|24
|13
|9
|2
|9
|26
|Gallen
|9
|2
|2.84
|16
|16
|0
|98.1
|87
|36
|31
|6
|20
|104
|M.Kelly
|9
|3
|2.90
|15
|15
|0
|90.0
|61
|33
|29
|9
|35
|96
|K.Nelson
|4
|1
|3.04
|33
|0
|0
|26.2
|29
|12
|9
|4
|9
|32
|Castro
|4
|2
|3.56
|34
|0
|7
|30.1
|23
|12
|12
|3
|12
|25
|Jameson
|3
|1
|3.58
|12
|3
|1
|32.2
|30
|13
|13
|5
|16
|29
|Adams
|0
|1
|3.86
|12
|0
|0
|9.1
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|13
|Ruiz
|2
|1
|3.90
|25
|0
|0
|30.0
|32
|15
|13
|4
|13
|28
|Henry
|4
|1
|4.31
|12
|11
|0
|62.2
|63
|30
|30
|11
|23
|41
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|5.27
|12
|0
|0
|13.2
|13
|8
|8
|2
|1
|11
|R.Nelson
|3
|4
|5.31
|15
|15
|0
|76.1
|90
|46
|45
|10
|26
|52
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|5.62
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Davies
|1
|3
|7.11
|7
|7
|0
|31.2
|41
|28
|25
|3
|14
|28
|Pfaadt
|0
|2
|8.37
|5
|5
|0
|23.2
|31
|22
|22
|8
|8
|18
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Frías
|0
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|8
|8
|1
|7
|8
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Rojas
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.