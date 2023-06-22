BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.33125833936821521688375250570751228
Rivera.316.340136254390120624102
Fletcher.308.34978102451213517021
Carroll.298.3792625778193164029562220
Perdomo.297.40618233541315313138920
Marte.289.367270537813412373047614
Gurriel Jr..280.331246326917211421647100
Walker.271.334273417420015492651300
Moreno.265.3031851449902251245301
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
Longoria.237.282114172770919838002
Rojas.235.30118323431300261849605
McCarthy.231.3021432033432913281532
Ahmed.228.273114102660212728404
Thomas.215.264130192862313829310
Smith.202.3271732635507303239110
C.Kelly.190.2272114100116000
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals46304.38767621677.165535633086256632
McGough052.50350539.219131151247
Chafin212.73330826.1248821040
Ginkel302.76250029.1241392926
Gallen922.841616098.1873631620104
M.Kelly932.901515090.061332993596
K.Nelson413.04330026.2291294932
Castro423.56340730.123121231225
Jameson313.58123132.230131351629
Adams013.8612009.17440413
Ruiz213.90250030.032151341328
Henry414.311211062.2633030112341
Mantiply105.27120013.213882111
R.Nelson345.311515076.1904645102652
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Davies137.1177031.241282531428
Pfaadt028.3755023.23122228818
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Rojas0018.002002.0644011
Herrera0018.001001.0422000



