|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.264
|.330
|2478
|378
|654
|148
|16
|86
|362
|237
|548
|66
|12
|28
|Rivera
|.313
|.341
|128
|24
|40
|9
|0
|1
|18
|6
|21
|1
|0
|2
|Fletcher
|.308
|.349
|78
|10
|24
|5
|1
|2
|13
|5
|17
|0
|2
|1
|Carroll
|.304
|.386
|250
|55
|76
|19
|3
|16
|39
|28
|55
|19
|2
|0
|Perdomo
|.300
|.406
|170
|32
|51
|13
|1
|5
|30
|28
|36
|7
|2
|0
|Marte
|.287
|.362
|258
|50
|74
|12
|4
|10
|31
|28
|44
|6
|1
|4
|Gurriel Jr.
|.280
|.329
|239
|32
|67
|17
|2
|11
|42
|16
|46
|1
|0
|0
|Walker
|.272
|.336
|261
|41
|71
|20
|0
|15
|49
|25
|51
|1
|0
|0
|Moreno
|.267
|.306
|180
|13
|48
|8
|0
|2
|24
|12
|43
|3
|0
|1
|Herrera
|.255
|.344
|55
|11
|14
|4
|0
|0
|6
|8
|19
|1
|0
|3
|Ahmed
|.236
|.282
|110
|10
|26
|6
|0
|2
|12
|7
|25
|4
|0
|4
|Longoria
|.236
|.283
|110
|17
|26
|7
|0
|9
|19
|8
|37
|0
|0
|2
|Rojas
|.235
|.301
|183
|23
|43
|13
|0
|0
|26
|18
|49
|6
|0
|5
|McCarthy
|.235
|.300
|136
|19
|32
|4
|3
|2
|8
|11
|26
|14
|3
|2
|Smith
|.205
|.317
|171
|24
|35
|5
|0
|7
|30
|28
|38
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.205
|.260
|117
|16
|24
|5
|2
|3
|12
|8
|27
|3
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly
|.000
|.067
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|44
|29
|4.41
|73
|73
|19
|651.1
|633
|345
|319
|82
|253
|605
|Adams
|0
|0
|1.08
|11
|0
|0
|8.1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|11
|McGough
|0
|5
|2.68
|33
|0
|3
|37.0
|19
|13
|11
|5
|12
|42
|Ginkel
|3
|0
|2.76
|25
|0
|0
|29.1
|24
|13
|9
|2
|9
|26
|K.Nelson
|4
|1
|2.77
|32
|0
|0
|26.0
|27
|11
|8
|4
|9
|32
|Chafin
|2
|1
|2.84
|32
|0
|8
|25.1
|24
|8
|8
|2
|10
|38
|M.Kelly
|9
|3
|2.90
|15
|15
|0
|90.0
|61
|33
|29
|9
|35
|96
|Gallen
|8
|2
|2.96
|15
|15
|0
|91.1
|84
|35
|30
|5
|19
|100
|Jameson
|3
|1
|3.58
|12
|3
|1
|32.2
|30
|13
|13
|5
|16
|29
|Castro
|4
|2
|3.60
|33
|0
|7
|30.0
|23
|12
|12
|3
|12
|25
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|4.05
|11
|0
|0
|13.1
|11
|6
|6
|1
|1
|10
|Ruiz
|2
|1
|4.08
|24
|0
|0
|28.2
|32
|15
|13
|4
|13
|26
|Henry
|3
|1
|4.66
|11
|10
|0
|56.0
|56
|29
|29
|10
|22
|36
|R.Nelson
|3
|4
|5.30
|14
|14
|0
|71.1
|84
|43
|42
|9
|26
|46
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|5.62
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Davies
|1
|3
|7.11
|7
|7
|0
|31.2
|41
|28
|25
|3
|14
|28
|Pfaadt
|0
|2
|8.37
|5
|5
|0
|23.2
|31
|22
|22
|8
|8
|18
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Frías
|0
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|8
|8
|1
|7
|8
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Rojas
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
