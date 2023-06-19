BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.33024783786541481686362237548661228
Rivera.313.341128244090118621102
Fletcher.308.34978102451213517021
Carroll.304.3862505576193163928551920
Perdomo.300.40617032511315302836720
Marte.287.362258507412410312844614
Gurriel Jr..280.329239326717211421646100
Walker.272.336261417120015492551100
Moreno.267.3061801348802241243301
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
Ahmed.236.282110102660212725404
Longoria.236.283110172670919837002
Rojas.235.30118323431300261849605
McCarthy.235.3001361932432811261432
Smith.205.3171712435507302838010
Thomas.205.260117162452312827310
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
C.Kelly.000.0671400000115000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals44294.41737319651.163334531982253605
Adams001.0811008.15110311
McGough052.68330337.019131151242
Ginkel302.76250029.1241392926
K.Nelson412.77320026.0271184932
Chafin212.84320825.1248821038
M.Kelly932.901515090.061332993596
Gallen822.961515091.1843530519100
Jameson313.58123132.230131351629
Castro423.60330730.023121231225
Mantiply104.05110013.111661110
Ruiz214.08240028.232151341326
Henry314.661110056.0562929102236
R.Nelson345.301414071.184434292646
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Davies137.1177031.241282531428
Pfaadt028.3755023.23122228818
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Rojas0018.002002.0644011
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

