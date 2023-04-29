BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.31390313023657722125622012548
Rivera.571.571714000200000
Perdomo.370.45254122061112714100
Smith.343.4653581230211810000
Carroll.312.37993192981488211010
Moreno.290.3016952040114216001
Rojas.280.32282132370014619300
Gurriel Jr..277.31094122661112417100
Ahmed.269.26952514301809302
Marte.258.2989716257238316100
Walker.237.27593102260317518100
Longoria.229.269487112025314001
Herrera.208.2962425000239102
Thomas.176.2627411133127817210
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
McCarthy.143.22963891113512221
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals15124.4827277237.020912411833107223
K.Nelson310.87110010.111311315
Gallen412.1566037.2241092551
Castro002.31120111.2733049
Chafin202.61120410.17331515
Kelly233.0666032.124131121830
Ruiz003.686007.1633206
Jameson213.7163117.0147731216
Ginkel103.97120011.11055159
McGough024.26130112.28663312
Mantiply004.914003.2322104
Misiewicz004.913003.2522023
R.Nelson115.3355027.02916164817
Davies005.792209.1966267
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Henry006.231104.1433141
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Solomon009.8240011.0101212295
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0021.602001.2544012

