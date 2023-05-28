|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.324
|1803
|264
|470
|105
|12
|59
|250
|160
|410
|43
|8
|19
|Rivera
|.333
|.362
|66
|11
|22
|5
|0
|1
|11
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr.
|.315
|.366
|178
|29
|56
|14
|2
|8
|28
|13
|31
|1
|0
|0
|Fletcher
|.308
|.349
|78
|10
|24
|5
|1
|2
|13
|5
|17
|0
|2
|1
|Perdomo
|.304
|.403
|115
|25
|35
|8
|1
|5
|24
|17
|25
|5
|1
|0
|Moreno
|.295
|.331
|132
|9
|39
|6
|0
|2
|19
|8
|29
|2
|0
|1
|Marte
|.282
|.341
|195
|29
|55
|8
|4
|7
|21
|15
|35
|5
|0
|3
|Carroll
|.277
|.367
|173
|32
|48
|13
|1
|8
|19
|22
|41
|14
|2
|0
|Herrera
|.255
|.345
|47
|10
|12
|4
|0
|0
|6
|7
|17
|1
|0
|2
|Rojas
|.248
|.309
|145
|20
|36
|12
|0
|0
|22
|13
|37
|5
|0
|3
|Walker
|.245
|.306
|188
|29
|46
|10
|0
|11
|34
|17
|41
|1
|0
|0
|Ahmed
|.233
|.267
|86
|9
|20
|4
|0
|1
|10
|4
|19
|3
|0
|2
|Longoria
|.216
|.263
|88
|13
|19
|4
|0
|6
|10
|6
|32
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|.209
|.310
|110
|15
|23
|4
|0
|4
|18
|16
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.195
|.252
|113
|14
|22
|5
|2
|2
|10
|8
|27
|3
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.141
|.228
|71
|8
|10
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|15
|3
|2
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|30
|23
|4.44
|53
|53
|14
|470.1
|439
|253
|232
|61
|190
|443
|Castro
|3
|1
|2.22
|26
|0
|5
|24.1
|16
|6
|6
|1
|8
|22
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|2.35
|8
|0
|0
|7.2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|K.Nelson
|4
|1
|2.61
|25
|0
|0
|20.2
|22
|9
|6
|3
|7
|25
|Kelly
|6
|3
|2.83
|11
|11
|0
|63.2
|43
|24
|20
|5
|25
|69
|Gallen
|6
|2
|2.97
|11
|11
|0
|66.2
|54
|26
|22
|2
|14
|75
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|3.09
|20
|0
|0
|23.1
|21
|12
|8
|1
|8
|21
|Chafin
|2
|1
|3.15
|25
|0
|7
|20.0
|18
|7
|7
|2
|7
|30
|McGough
|0
|4
|3.58
|25
|0
|1
|27.2
|15
|12
|11
|5
|11
|31
|Jameson
|2
|1
|3.71
|6
|3
|1
|17.0
|14
|7
|7
|3
|12
|16
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|3.98
|18
|0
|0
|20.1
|22
|11
|9
|3
|9
|20
|Henry
|2
|1
|4.50
|7
|6
|0
|34.0
|33
|17
|17
|6
|14
|18
|Adams
|0
|0
|4.50
|3
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|R.Nelson
|1
|2
|5.02
|10
|10
|0
|52.0
|56
|30
|29
|7
|15
|36
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|5.62
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Davies
|0
|1
|5.68
|3
|3
|0
|12.2
|14
|8
|8
|2
|8
|10
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Pfaadt
|0
|2
|8.37
|5
|5
|0
|23.2
|31
|22
|22
|8
|8
|18
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Frías
|0
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|8
|8
|1
|7
|8
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Herrera
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
