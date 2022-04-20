|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.156
|.277
|339
|22
|53
|13
|0
|8
|21
|52
|112
|5
|2
|12
|Beer
|.393
|.452
|28
|3
|11
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith
|.241
|.353
|29
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|.216
|.310
|37
|1
|8
|4
|0
|1
|2
|5
|11
|0
|1
|2
|Marte
|.171
|.255
|41
|1
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|12
|1
|0
|2
|Varsho
|.171
|.310
|35
|3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Ellis
|.125
|.125
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|.118
|.250
|34
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|9
|0
|0
|1
|McCarthy
|.118
|.211
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara
|.105
|.105
|19
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Hummel
|.100
|.357
|20
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Hernandez
|.083
|.214
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.045
|.344
|22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|9
|1
|1
|1
|C.Kelly
|.040
|.111
|25
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.000
|.143
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|8
|3.56
|11
|11
|1
|96.0
|81
|48
|38
|10
|48
|66
|M.Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|13
|Nelson
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Gallen
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C.Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bumgarner
|0
|1
|1.38
|3
|3
|0
|13.0
|8
|4
|2
|1
|10
|9
|Poppen
|1
|0
|1.50
|5
|0
|0
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Gilbert
|0
|1
|1.59
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Wendelken
|0
|0
|1.93
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Martin
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Melancon
|0
|1
|2.25
|4
|0
|1
|4.0
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Castellanos
|0
|0
|2.57
|3
|1
|0
|7.0
|6
|3
|2
|0
|4
|3
|Ramirez
|0
|1
|3.60
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Davies
|0
|1
|5.79
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|11
|7
|6
|2
|4
|4
|Peacock
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Kennedy
|0
|1
|9.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pérez
|1
|1
|13.50
|5
|0
|0
|3.1
|4
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Weaver
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Smith
|0
|1
|20.25
|2
|1
|0
|4.0
|7
|10
|9
|4
|6
|4
