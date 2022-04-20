BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.156.2773392253130821521125212
Beer.393.45228311201539000
P.Smith.241.3532927100059001
Peralta.216.31037184012511012
Marte.171.25541173003312102
Varsho.171.31035360022714100
Ellis.125.125811000104001
Walker.118.2503434102269001
McCarthy.118.2111722000028000
Alcántara.105.1051922101305001
Hummel.100.3572022001386100
Hernandez.083.2141201000022100
Perdomo.045.3442211000089111
C.Kelly.040.11125111000110000
Herrera.000.1431200000024002
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals383.561111196.0814838104866
M.Kelly000.002209.17000413
Nelson000.004004.1100025
Gallen000.001104.0200012
Mantiply100.005004.0300012
C.Kelly000.001001.0100000
Bumgarner011.3833013.08421109
Poppen101.505006.0411023
Gilbert011.591105.2311013
Wendelken001.934004.2411023
Martin002.251004.0231025
Melancon012.254014.0521012
Castellanos002.573107.0632043
Ramirez013.605005.0332034
Davies015.792209.11176244
Peacock006.752002.2322122
Kennedy019.004004.0444121
Pérez1113.505003.1465111
Weaver0013.501000.2311000
C.Smith0120.252104.07109464

