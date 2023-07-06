BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.260.327295743776916718102417285678851230
Rivera.309.3351522647100120730102
Fletcher.300.35190102751214722021
Carroll.292.3672956186203184630662421
Marte.284.364306618713415443557614
Perdomo.278.38321637601415333545921
Moreno.271.30820316551002261248401
Walker.270.337315468525018573263501
Gurriel Jr..266.316290367719214501955100
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
McCarthy.254.32117724454521115391832
Longoria.244.31113523337011221447002
Rojas.235.30118323431300261849604
Thomas.224.267161223692313938510
Ahmed.219.265128122870212833404
Smith.190.3101842635507303243110
C.Kelly.175.20940271015213000
Lewis.148.20727141012211000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals50374.36878723773.173240437599294723
Ginkel302.56280031.2241392928
K.Nelson412.76380032.23213105942
McGough062.84390744.126161451753
Jameson313.11143137.235131351735
Gallen1033.1518180111.1974439923120
M.Kelly943.221616095.0714034103798
Chafin223.38370829.127121131343
Ruiz213.63290034.235161441430
Castro433.67380734.124141441427
Henry513.751413074.1693131122951
Adams014.09150011.07550616
R.Nelson544.671717090.2964847112964
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Mantiply105.74130015.21610103114
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Davies146.521010048.154383552239
Pfaadt039.8266025.238282891021
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Rojas0018.002002.0644011
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you