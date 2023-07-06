|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.260
|.327
|2957
|437
|769
|167
|18
|102
|417
|285
|678
|85
|12
|30
|Rivera
|.309
|.335
|152
|26
|47
|10
|0
|1
|20
|7
|30
|1
|0
|2
|Fletcher
|.300
|.351
|90
|10
|27
|5
|1
|2
|14
|7
|22
|0
|2
|1
|Carroll
|.292
|.367
|295
|61
|86
|20
|3
|18
|46
|30
|66
|24
|2
|1
|Marte
|.284
|.364
|306
|61
|87
|13
|4
|15
|44
|35
|57
|6
|1
|4
|Perdomo
|.278
|.383
|216
|37
|60
|14
|1
|5
|33
|35
|45
|9
|2
|1
|Moreno
|.271
|.308
|203
|16
|55
|10
|0
|2
|26
|12
|48
|4
|0
|1
|Walker
|.270
|.337
|315
|46
|85
|25
|0
|18
|57
|32
|63
|5
|0
|1
|Gurriel Jr.
|.266
|.316
|290
|36
|77
|19
|2
|14
|50
|19
|55
|1
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.255
|.344
|55
|11
|14
|4
|0
|0
|6
|8
|19
|1
|0
|3
|McCarthy
|.254
|.321
|177
|24
|45
|4
|5
|2
|11
|15
|39
|18
|3
|2
|Longoria
|.244
|.311
|135
|23
|33
|7
|0
|11
|22
|14
|47
|0
|0
|2
|Rojas
|.235
|.301
|183
|23
|43
|13
|0
|0
|26
|18
|49
|6
|0
|4
|Thomas
|.224
|.267
|161
|22
|36
|9
|2
|3
|13
|9
|38
|5
|1
|0
|Ahmed
|.219
|.265
|128
|12
|28
|7
|0
|2
|12
|8
|33
|4
|0
|4
|Smith
|.190
|.310
|184
|26
|35
|5
|0
|7
|30
|32
|43
|1
|1
|0
|C.Kelly
|.175
|.209
|40
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|.148
|.207
|27
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|50
|37
|4.36
|87
|87
|23
|773.1
|732
|404
|375
|99
|294
|723
|Ginkel
|3
|0
|2.56
|28
|0
|0
|31.2
|24
|13
|9
|2
|9
|28
|K.Nelson
|4
|1
|2.76
|38
|0
|0
|32.2
|32
|13
|10
|5
|9
|42
|McGough
|0
|6
|2.84
|39
|0
|7
|44.1
|26
|16
|14
|5
|17
|53
|Jameson
|3
|1
|3.11
|14
|3
|1
|37.2
|35
|13
|13
|5
|17
|35
|Gallen
|10
|3
|3.15
|18
|18
|0
|111.1
|97
|44
|39
|9
|23
|120
|M.Kelly
|9
|4
|3.22
|16
|16
|0
|95.0
|71
|40
|34
|10
|37
|98
|Chafin
|2
|2
|3.38
|37
|0
|8
|29.1
|27
|12
|11
|3
|13
|43
|Ruiz
|2
|1
|3.63
|29
|0
|0
|34.2
|35
|16
|14
|4
|14
|30
|Castro
|4
|3
|3.67
|38
|0
|7
|34.1
|24
|14
|14
|4
|14
|27
|Henry
|5
|1
|3.75
|14
|13
|0
|74.1
|69
|31
|31
|12
|29
|51
|Adams
|0
|1
|4.09
|15
|0
|0
|11.0
|7
|5
|5
|0
|6
|16
|R.Nelson
|5
|4
|4.67
|17
|17
|0
|90.2
|96
|48
|47
|11
|29
|64
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|5.62
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|5.74
|13
|0
|0
|15.2
|16
|10
|10
|3
|1
|14
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Davies
|1
|4
|6.52
|10
|10
|0
|48.1
|54
|38
|35
|5
|22
|39
|Pfaadt
|0
|3
|9.82
|6
|6
|0
|25.2
|38
|28
|28
|9
|10
|21
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Frías
|0
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|8
|8
|1
|7
|8
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Rojas
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
