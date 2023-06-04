BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.32420272975261201268283186459551021
Rivera.337.36086152970111310000
Gurriel Jr..310.35920030621729351435100
Fletcher.308.34978102451213517021
Carroll.286.3731993857151102525471620
Moreno.282.3191491042702211032301
Perdomo.279.3801362638915261930520
Marte.274.33621934601049251840604
Walker.254.318209345312012362046100
Rojas.241.30816221391200231644603
Herrera.231.3175210124006719103
Ahmed.228.2689292150110521302
Longoria.216.26097152140813633002
Smith.206.3241261926505222230010
Thomas.195.252113142252210827310
McCarthy.187.26791111721158191021
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals35254.32606016533.150527825669212503
Adams002.086004.1211016
Mantiply102.358007.2522108
Gallen722.751313078.268292431788
Kelly732.801212070.248262272877
K.Nelson412.86260022.0241074728
Ginkel203.08230026.1231392824
McGough043.23270130.216121151236
Jameson213.3883124.0249941423
Chafin213.38270821.120882833
Castro323.46280626.020101021023
Ruiz113.63200022.1231193922
Henry313.7387041.035171761625
R.Nelson235.401212061.270383782237
Davies015.4044018.12111112914
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Pfaadt028.3755023.23122228818
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

