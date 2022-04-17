|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.152
|.288
|244
|21
|37
|8
|0
|7
|20
|42
|81
|5
|1
|8
|Beer
|.400
|.455
|20
|3
|8
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marte
|.200
|.286
|30
|1
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|Peralta
|.172
|.273
|29
|1
|5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|11
|0
|0
|2
|Varsho
|.167
|.333
|24
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Hummel
|.167
|.474
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|P.Smith
|.143
|.280
|21
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara
|.143
|.143
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|.143
|.333
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ellis
|.125
|.125
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|McCarthy
|.125
|.300
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|.111
|.250
|27
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.063
|.375
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7
|1
|1
|1
|C.Kelly
|.000
|.050
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.000
|.182
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|5
|3.62
|8
|8
|1
|72.0
|64
|36
|29
|9
|36
|52
|M.Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|13
|Ramirez
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Gallen
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Nelson
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wendelken
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|C.Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poppen
|1
|0
|1.93
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Bumgarner
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|2
|0
|8.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|4
|Martin
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Melancon
|0
|1
|2.25
|4
|0
|1
|4.0
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Davies
|0
|1
|5.79
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|11
|7
|6
|2
|4
|4
|Castellanos
|0
|0
|6.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Pérez
|1
|1
|7.71
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Kennedy
|0
|1
|9.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Weaver
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Smith
|0
|1
|20.25
|2
|1
|0
|4.0
|7
|10
|9
|4
|6
|4
