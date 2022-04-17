BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.152.2882442137807204281518
Beer.400.4552038101524000
Marte.200.2863016300328101
Peralta.172.27329153012411002
Varsho.167.3332424001169100
Hummel.167.4741222001374100
P.Smith.143.2802123000047000
Alcántara.143.1431422101304001
Hernandez.143.333701000021100
Ellis.125.125811000104001
McCarthy.125.300821000024000
Walker.111.2502733002258000
Perdomo.063.3751611000067111
C.Kelly.000.0501910000007000
Herrera.000.182900000023001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals353.6288172.064362993652
M.Kelly000.002209.17000413
Ramirez000.004004.1110034
Gallen000.001104.0200012
Nelson000.003003.2100015
Mantiply100.004003.0300012
Wendelken000.003002.2100022
C.Kelly000.001001.0100000
Poppen101.934004.2311021
Bumgarner002.252208.0622164
Martin002.251004.0231025
Melancon012.254014.0521012
Davies015.792209.11176244
Castellanos006.002003.0532012
Pérez117.713002.1222101
Kennedy019.004004.0444121
Weaver0013.501000.2311000
C.Smith0120.252104.07109464

