|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.250
|.298
|560
|75
|140
|38
|3
|14
|72
|32
|124
|18
|2
|5
|Perdomo
|.357
|.471
|28
|8
|10
|3
|0
|1
|8
|5
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.347
|.389
|49
|9
|17
|6
|0
|0
|6
|4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|Smith
|.333
|.400
|18
|4
|6
|3
|0
|1
|9
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed
|.324
|.324
|34
|3
|11
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|Longoria
|.286
|.355
|28
|6
|8
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Carroll
|.274
|.297
|62
|11
|17
|3
|0
|4
|8
|1
|17
|6
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr.
|.250
|.271
|56
|6
|14
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Marte
|.237
|.286
|59
|11
|14
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.235
|.316
|17
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|Moreno
|.214
|.209
|42
|0
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|.186
|.231
|59
|5
|11
|2
|0
|2
|9
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.186
|.271
|43
|4
|8
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6
|2
|1
|0
|McCarthy
|.170
|.264
|47
|5
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|9
|2
|1
|1
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|10
|7
|4.26
|17
|17
|5
|148.0
|129
|74
|70
|23
|66
|137
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|3
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|K.Nelson
|2
|0
|1.35
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Jameson
|2
|0
|1.46
|4
|1
|1
|12.1
|8
|2
|2
|2
|5
|12
|Castro
|0
|0
|2.45
|7
|0
|0
|7.1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|7
|Kelly
|1
|2
|2.53
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|15
|8
|6
|1
|12
|18
|Gallen
|2
|1
|3.33
|4
|4
|0
|24.1
|18
|10
|9
|2
|5
|28
|R.Nelson
|1
|0
|3.71
|3
|3
|0
|17.0
|15
|7
|7
|2
|5
|10
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|5.40
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|7
|Solomon
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Davies
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|6
|2
|6
|7
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Bumgarner
|0
|2
|7.90
|3
|3
|0
|13.2
|18
|13
|12
|3
|11
|8
|McGough
|0
|2
|9.64
|7
|0
|1
|4.2
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|5
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|13.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Frías
|0
|0
|21.60
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
