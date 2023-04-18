BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.250.298560751403831472321241825
Perdomo.357.47128810301859100
Rojas.347.38949917600649200
Smith.333.4001846301923000
Ahmed.324.32434311200407300
Longoria.286.3552868202236001
Carroll.274.2976211173048117600
Gurriel Jr..250.271566144118111000
Marte.237.286591114602428100
Herrera.235.3161724000226101
Moreno.214.20942093005012001
Walker.186.231595112029412000
Thomas.186.2714348210346210
McCarthy.170.2644758110249211
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1074.2617175148.012974702366137
Chafin100.008037.02000210
K.Nelson201.357006.2611129
Jameson201.4641112.18222512
Castro002.457007.1422037
Kelly122.5344021.1158611218
Gallen213.3344024.1181092528
R.Nelson103.7133017.015772510
Ginkel105.407006.2644127
Solomon005.402005.0533022
Davies005.792209.1966267
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Bumgarner027.9033013.21813123118
McGough029.647014.2655335
Ruiz0013.502002.0433201
Frías0021.602001.2544012

