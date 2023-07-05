BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.329292743676516718101416284665831230
Rivera.309.3351522647100120730102
Fletcher.303.35489102751214722021
Carroll.292.3692916185203184630642421
Marte.285.365305618713415443557614
Perdomo.278.38521237591415333544921
Moreno.271.30820316551002261248401
Walker.269.335312458425017563162401
Gurriel Jr..268.319287367719214501953100
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
McCarthy.253.32117424444521115371732
Longoria.250.31813223337011221445002
Rojas.235.30118323431300261849604
Thomas.228.272158223692313938510
Ahmed.222.269126122870212832404
Smith.190.3101842635507303243110
C.Kelly.189.22537271015211000
Lewis.148.20727141012211000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals50364.39868623764.172640237398288717
Ginkel302.59270031.1241392928
K.Nelson412.81370032.03113105940
Chafin212.83360828.22410921243
McGough062.93380743.026161451651
Jameson313.11143137.235131351735
Gallen1033.1518180111.1974439923120
M.Kelly943.221616095.0714034103798
Ruiz213.63290034.235161441430
Castro433.67380734.124141441427
Henry514.081312068.1673131122549
Adams014.09150011.07550616
R.Nelson544.671717090.2964847112964
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Mantiply105.74130015.21610103114
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Davies146.521010048.154383552239
Pfaadt039.8266025.238282891021
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Rojas0018.002002.0644011
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

