|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.329
|2927
|436
|765
|167
|18
|101
|416
|284
|665
|83
|12
|30
|Rivera
|.309
|.335
|152
|26
|47
|10
|0
|1
|20
|7
|30
|1
|0
|2
|Fletcher
|.303
|.354
|89
|10
|27
|5
|1
|2
|14
|7
|22
|0
|2
|1
|Carroll
|.292
|.369
|291
|61
|85
|20
|3
|18
|46
|30
|64
|24
|2
|1
|Marte
|.285
|.365
|305
|61
|87
|13
|4
|15
|44
|35
|57
|6
|1
|4
|Perdomo
|.278
|.385
|212
|37
|59
|14
|1
|5
|33
|35
|44
|9
|2
|1
|Moreno
|.271
|.308
|203
|16
|55
|10
|0
|2
|26
|12
|48
|4
|0
|1
|Walker
|.269
|.335
|312
|45
|84
|25
|0
|17
|56
|31
|62
|4
|0
|1
|Gurriel Jr.
|.268
|.319
|287
|36
|77
|19
|2
|14
|50
|19
|53
|1
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.255
|.344
|55
|11
|14
|4
|0
|0
|6
|8
|19
|1
|0
|3
|McCarthy
|.253
|.321
|174
|24
|44
|4
|5
|2
|11
|15
|37
|17
|3
|2
|Longoria
|.250
|.318
|132
|23
|33
|7
|0
|11
|22
|14
|45
|0
|0
|2
|Rojas
|.235
|.301
|183
|23
|43
|13
|0
|0
|26
|18
|49
|6
|0
|4
|Thomas
|.228
|.272
|158
|22
|36
|9
|2
|3
|13
|9
|38
|5
|1
|0
|Ahmed
|.222
|.269
|126
|12
|28
|7
|0
|2
|12
|8
|32
|4
|0
|4
|Smith
|.190
|.310
|184
|26
|35
|5
|0
|7
|30
|32
|43
|1
|1
|0
|C.Kelly
|.189
|.225
|37
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|.148
|.207
|27
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|50
|36
|4.39
|86
|86
|23
|764.1
|726
|402
|373
|98
|288
|717
|Ginkel
|3
|0
|2.59
|27
|0
|0
|31.1
|24
|13
|9
|2
|9
|28
|K.Nelson
|4
|1
|2.81
|37
|0
|0
|32.0
|31
|13
|10
|5
|9
|40
|Chafin
|2
|1
|2.83
|36
|0
|8
|28.2
|24
|10
|9
|2
|12
|43
|McGough
|0
|6
|2.93
|38
|0
|7
|43.0
|26
|16
|14
|5
|16
|51
|Jameson
|3
|1
|3.11
|14
|3
|1
|37.2
|35
|13
|13
|5
|17
|35
|Gallen
|10
|3
|3.15
|18
|18
|0
|111.1
|97
|44
|39
|9
|23
|120
|M.Kelly
|9
|4
|3.22
|16
|16
|0
|95.0
|71
|40
|34
|10
|37
|98
|Ruiz
|2
|1
|3.63
|29
|0
|0
|34.2
|35
|16
|14
|4
|14
|30
|Castro
|4
|3
|3.67
|38
|0
|7
|34.1
|24
|14
|14
|4
|14
|27
|Henry
|5
|1
|4.08
|13
|12
|0
|68.1
|67
|31
|31
|12
|25
|49
|Adams
|0
|1
|4.09
|15
|0
|0
|11.0
|7
|5
|5
|0
|6
|16
|R.Nelson
|5
|4
|4.67
|17
|17
|0
|90.2
|96
|48
|47
|11
|29
|64
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|5.62
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|5.74
|13
|0
|0
|15.2
|16
|10
|10
|3
|1
|14
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Davies
|1
|4
|6.52
|10
|10
|0
|48.1
|54
|38
|35
|5
|22
|39
|Pfaadt
|0
|3
|9.82
|6
|6
|0
|25.2
|38
|28
|28
|9
|10
|21
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Frías
|0
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|8
|8
|1
|7
|8
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Rojas
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.