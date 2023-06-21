BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.33225493886731521687371248562741228
Rivera.323.350133254390119622102
Fletcher.308.34978102451213517021
Carroll.298.3812585577193164029562120
Marte.291.370265527713411343046614
Perdomo.291.39617932521315312938920
Gurriel Jr..276.324243326717211421647100
Walker.271.336269417320015492651300
Moreno.265.3031851449902251245301
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
Longoria.237.282114172770919838002
Ahmed.236.282110102660212725404
Rojas.235.30118323431300261849605
McCarthy.231.3021432033432913281532
Thomas.222.272126182862313827310
Smith.202.3271732635507303239110
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
C.Kelly.118.1671712100116000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals45304.40757520668.164635332784255623
McGough052.54340439.019131151246
Ginkel302.76250029.1241392926
Gallen922.841616098.1873631620104
Chafin212.84320825.1248821038
M.Kelly932.901515090.061332993596
K.Nelson413.04330026.2291294932
Jameson313.58123132.230131351629
Castro423.60330730.023121231225
Adams013.8612009.17440413
Ruiz213.90250030.032151341328
Mantiply104.05110013.111661110
Henry314.661110056.0562929102236
R.Nelson345.311515076.1904645102652
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Davies137.1177031.241282531428
Pfaadt028.3755023.23122228818
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Rojas0018.002002.0644011
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you