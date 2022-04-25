BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.189.28651249972311547651517318
Beer.341.431444153018612000
Ahmed.286.286702100101000
P.Smith.279.385433123002710001
Peralta.216.281512114013512012
Varsho.216.311516110048818200
Perdomo.188.38132462100812111
Marte.167.239603105005418103
Walker.167.27454992047814011
Hummel.156.3253245102689100
Davidson.143.333711001122000
Alcántara.133.1563044101418003
Hernandez.125.2221622000022201
Ellis.125.125811000104001
McCarthy.120.18525330011212000
C.Kelly.111.15836341000113000
Herrera.063.2111601000034004
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals6103.3616163142.012167531359108
Mantiply100.007016.2400013
Nelson000.006006.2300027
C.Kelly000.001001.0100000
M.Kelly100.5933015.113110518
Bumgarner011.0044018.0125211013
Gallen001.002209.0411029
Melancon021.506026.0931012
Poppen101.505006.0411023
Gilbert011.591105.2311013
Martin002.573007.0642029
Ramirez012.578007.0432056
Castellanos103.0042012.01054058
Wendelken014.916007.1744124
Davies115.0233014.113983611
Kennedy016.006006.0554144
Peacock006.752002.2322122
Widener009.001001.0111101
Uceta0010.802001.2122020
Weaver0013.501000.2311000
Pérez1115.757004.0897111
C.Smith0120.252104.07109464

