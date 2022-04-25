|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.189
|.286
|512
|49
|97
|23
|1
|15
|47
|65
|151
|7
|3
|18
|Beer
|.341
|.431
|44
|4
|15
|3
|0
|1
|8
|6
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed
|.286
|.286
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith
|.279
|.385
|43
|3
|12
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|.216
|.281
|51
|2
|11
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|12
|0
|1
|2
|Varsho
|.216
|.311
|51
|6
|11
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|18
|2
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.188
|.381
|32
|4
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|8
|12
|1
|1
|1
|Marte
|.167
|.239
|60
|3
|10
|5
|0
|0
|5
|4
|18
|1
|0
|3
|Walker
|.167
|.274
|54
|9
|9
|2
|0
|4
|7
|8
|14
|0
|1
|1
|Hummel
|.156
|.325
|32
|4
|5
|1
|0
|2
|6
|8
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Davidson
|.143
|.333
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara
|.133
|.156
|30
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|8
|0
|0
|3
|Hernandez
|.125
|.222
|16
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Ellis
|.125
|.125
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|McCarthy
|.120
|.185
|25
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly
|.111
|.158
|36
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.063
|.211
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|4
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|10
|3.36
|16
|16
|3
|142.0
|121
|67
|53
|13
|59
|108
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|1
|6.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Nelson
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|C.Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kelly
|1
|0
|0.59
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|13
|1
|1
|0
|5
|18
|Bumgarner
|0
|1
|1.00
|4
|4
|0
|18.0
|12
|5
|2
|1
|10
|13
|Gallen
|0
|0
|1.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Melancon
|0
|2
|1.50
|6
|0
|2
|6.0
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Poppen
|1
|0
|1.50
|5
|0
|0
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Gilbert
|0
|1
|1.59
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Martin
|0
|0
|2.57
|3
|0
|0
|7.0
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|Ramirez
|0
|1
|2.57
|8
|0
|0
|7.0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|5
|6
|Castellanos
|1
|0
|3.00
|4
|2
|0
|12.0
|10
|5
|4
|0
|5
|8
|Wendelken
|0
|1
|4.91
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Davies
|1
|1
|5.02
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|13
|9
|8
|3
|6
|11
|Kennedy
|0
|1
|6.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|5
|5
|4
|1
|4
|4
|Peacock
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Widener
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Uceta
|0
|0
|10.80
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Weaver
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez
|1
|1
|15.75
|7
|0
|0
|4.0
|8
|9
|7
|1
|1
|1
|C.Smith
|0
|1
|20.25
|2
|1
|0
|4.0
|7
|10
|9
|4
|6
|4
