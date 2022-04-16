BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.135.2822081828606173865318
Beer.294.3331725101514000
P.Smith.167.3181823000044000
Hummel.167.4741222001374100
Marte.160.2672514200225101
Peralta.160.2502514201239002
Varsho.150.3202013001158000
McCarthy.143.333721000023000
Walker.136.2962233002255000
Ellis.125.125811000104001
Alcántara.100.1001011100102001
Perdomo.063.3751611000067111
C.Kelly.000.0631510000006000
Herrera.000.182900000023001
Hernandez.000.200400000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals253.8677063.059342783346
M.Kelly000.002209.17000413
Ramirez000.004004.1110034
Nelson000.002002.2100004
Wendelken000.003002.2100022
Mantiply100.003002.1200011
C.Kelly000.001001.0100000
Bumgarner002.252208.0622164
Martin002.251004.0231025
Poppen002.703003.1311021
Melancon013.003003.0521010
Davies015.792209.11176244
Castellanos006.002003.0532012
Kennedy016.003003.0222011
Pérez117.713002.1222101
Weaver0013.501000.2311000
C.Smith0120.252104.07109464

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

