BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.255.302498641273331161281041815
Perdomo.409.5362289301857100
Rojas.390.43541716500649200
Ahmed.367.36730311200405300
Longoria.286.3552868202236001
Herrera.286.3751424000224101
Carroll.273.286558152036013600
Smith.273.3331123200413000
Gurriel Jr..250.273525133118111000
Moreno.231.22539093005010001
Marte.218.271551012601227100
McCarthy.186.2864358110247211
Thomas.184.2623847210234200
Walker.173.2115239102839000
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals874.6415154130.011971672265122
Chafin100.007026.0200028
Jameson201.4641112.18222512
K.Nelson201.596005.2511119
Castro002.846006.1422035
Kelly022.9333015.1107511215
R.Nelson103.7133017.015772510
Gallen114.5833017.2161092521
Solomon005.402005.0533022
Davies005.792209.1966267
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Ginkel106.756005.1544126
Bumgarner027.9033013.21813123118
Ruiz009.001001.0311101
McGough029.647014.2655335
Frías0021.602001.2544012

