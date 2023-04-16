|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.255
|.302
|498
|64
|127
|33
|3
|11
|61
|28
|104
|18
|1
|5
|Perdomo
|.409
|.536
|22
|8
|9
|3
|0
|1
|8
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.390
|.435
|41
|7
|16
|5
|0
|0
|6
|4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|Ahmed
|.367
|.367
|30
|3
|11
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|Longoria
|.286
|.355
|28
|6
|8
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Herrera
|.286
|.375
|14
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Carroll
|.273
|.286
|55
|8
|15
|2
|0
|3
|6
|0
|13
|6
|0
|0
|Smith
|.273
|.333
|11
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr.
|.250
|.273
|52
|5
|13
|3
|1
|1
|8
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Moreno
|.231
|.225
|39
|0
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Marte
|.218
|.271
|55
|10
|12
|6
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.186
|.286
|43
|5
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|2
|1
|1
|Thomas
|.184
|.262
|38
|4
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Walker
|.173
|.211
|52
|3
|9
|1
|0
|2
|8
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|7
|4.64
|15
|15
|4
|130.0
|119
|71
|67
|22
|65
|122
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|2
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Jameson
|2
|0
|1.46
|4
|1
|1
|12.1
|8
|2
|2
|2
|5
|12
|K.Nelson
|2
|0
|1.59
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Castro
|0
|0
|2.84
|6
|0
|0
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Kelly
|0
|2
|2.93
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|10
|7
|5
|1
|12
|15
|R.Nelson
|1
|0
|3.71
|3
|3
|0
|17.0
|15
|7
|7
|2
|5
|10
|Gallen
|1
|1
|4.58
|3
|3
|0
|17.2
|16
|10
|9
|2
|5
|21
|Solomon
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Davies
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|6
|2
|6
|7
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|6.75
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|6
|Bumgarner
|0
|2
|7.90
|3
|3
|0
|13.2
|18
|13
|12
|3
|11
|8
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|McGough
|0
|2
|9.64
|7
|0
|1
|4.2
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|5
|Frías
|0
|0
|21.60
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
