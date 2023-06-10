BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.32921353245641271272310199473621223
Rivera.367.40498203690115611101
Gurriel Jr..310.35920030621729351435100
Fletcher.308.34978102451213517021
Carroll.307.3912124565161133226481820
Perdomo.287.3891432741915282131620
Moreno.280.3201571144702231134301
Marte.276.34223240641149262143614
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
Walker.253.319221365613012372147100
Rojas.243.30516922411200261645604
Ahmed.229.2679692250110521402
Longoria.225.266102152360815634002
Smith.200.3091402128506252233010
Thomas.195.252113142252210827310
McCarthy.188.265101121921179191231
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals38254.32636316560.153029126974218525
Adams001.937004.2211016
Mantiply102.358007.2522108
K.Nelson412.74270023.0241074729
Gallen722.751313078.268292431788
Kelly832.921313077.055292583082
Ginkel202.96240027.1241392824
McGough043.03290132.217121151238
Chafin213.22280822.122882835
Ruiz213.38210024.0231193923
Castro323.76290626.121111131023
Jameson213.7693126.127111151424
Henry314.3798045.140222281927
Davies114.6855025.026131321022
R.Nelson235.401212061.270383782237
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Pfaadt028.3755023.23122228818
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

