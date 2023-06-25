BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.33126584047021581690385254589771229
Rivera.314.3381402544100120627102
Fletcher.308.34978102451213517021
Perdomo.297.40119235571415313140920
Carroll.295.3752715980203164129582321
Marte.291.369278568113413403150614
Walker.278.341281427822015522751300
Gurriel Jr..276.327254327017211441747100
Moreno.261.2991881449902251245301
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
Longoria.239.2891171828701020939002
McCarthy.238.3051512236432913311632
Rojas.235.30118323431300261849605
Ahmed.228.273114102660212728404
Thomas.216.264134192972313830310
C.Kelly.200.2312515100118000
Smith.196.3181792635507303241110
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals46324.45787821693.167737134388262646
McGough052.50350539.219131151247
Chafin212.73330826.1248821040
Ginkel302.76250029.1241392926
K.Nelson412.83340028.2291294936
Gallen922.841616098.1873631620104
M.Kelly943.221616095.0714034103798
Jameson313.38133134.234131351631
Castro423.56340730.123121231225
Ruiz213.77260031.032151341329
Adams013.8612009.17440413
Henry414.311211062.2633030112341
R.Nelson345.311515076.1904645102652
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Mantiply105.74130015.21510103114
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Davies147.8288035.247343131830
Pfaadt028.3755023.23122228818
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Rojas0018.002002.0644011
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

