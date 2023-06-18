BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.33024403696431461684354233544661228
Rivera.325.354123234090117620102
Fletcher.308.34978102451213517021
Carroll.305.3862465375193153827551920
Perdomo.293.39616731491215302636720
Marte.289.365253497312410302844614
Gurriel Jr..282.332234326617211401645100
Moreno.273.3131761348802241241301
Walker.270.334256406919015482551100
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
Ahmed.236.282110102660212725404
Longoria.236.283110172670919837002
Rojas.235.30118323431300261849605
McCarthy.226.2881331830432810261432
Smith.205.3171712435507302838010
Thomas.195.252113142252210827310
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
C.Kelly.000.0671400000115000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals43294.46727219642.163034431882251597
Adams001.0811008.15110311
McGough052.68330337.019131151242
Ginkel302.76250029.1241392926
K.Nelson412.77320026.0271184932
Chafin212.84320825.1248821038
Gallen822.961515091.1843530519100
M.Kelly833.041414083.058322893489
Jameson313.58123132.230131351629
Castro423.72320729.023121231125
Ruiz214.08240028.232151341326
Mantiply104.38100012.11166119
Henry314.661110056.0562929102236
R.Nelson345.301414071.184434292646
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Davies137.1177031.241282531428
Pfaadt028.3755023.23122228818
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Rojas0018.002002.0644011
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

