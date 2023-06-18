|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.264
|.330
|2440
|369
|643
|146
|16
|84
|354
|233
|544
|66
|12
|28
|Rivera
|.325
|.354
|123
|23
|40
|9
|0
|1
|17
|6
|20
|1
|0
|2
|Fletcher
|.308
|.349
|78
|10
|24
|5
|1
|2
|13
|5
|17
|0
|2
|1
|Carroll
|.305
|.386
|246
|53
|75
|19
|3
|15
|38
|27
|55
|19
|2
|0
|Perdomo
|.293
|.396
|167
|31
|49
|12
|1
|5
|30
|26
|36
|7
|2
|0
|Marte
|.289
|.365
|253
|49
|73
|12
|4
|10
|30
|28
|44
|6
|1
|4
|Gurriel Jr.
|.282
|.332
|234
|32
|66
|17
|2
|11
|40
|16
|45
|1
|0
|0
|Moreno
|.273
|.313
|176
|13
|48
|8
|0
|2
|24
|12
|41
|3
|0
|1
|Walker
|.270
|.334
|256
|40
|69
|19
|0
|15
|48
|25
|51
|1
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.255
|.344
|55
|11
|14
|4
|0
|0
|6
|8
|19
|1
|0
|3
|Ahmed
|.236
|.282
|110
|10
|26
|6
|0
|2
|12
|7
|25
|4
|0
|4
|Longoria
|.236
|.283
|110
|17
|26
|7
|0
|9
|19
|8
|37
|0
|0
|2
|Rojas
|.235
|.301
|183
|23
|43
|13
|0
|0
|26
|18
|49
|6
|0
|5
|McCarthy
|.226
|.288
|133
|18
|30
|4
|3
|2
|8
|10
|26
|14
|3
|2
|Smith
|.205
|.317
|171
|24
|35
|5
|0
|7
|30
|28
|38
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.195
|.252
|113
|14
|22
|5
|2
|2
|10
|8
|27
|3
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly
|.000
|.067
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|43
|29
|4.46
|72
|72
|19
|642.1
|630
|344
|318
|82
|251
|597
|Adams
|0
|0
|1.08
|11
|0
|0
|8.1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|11
|McGough
|0
|5
|2.68
|33
|0
|3
|37.0
|19
|13
|11
|5
|12
|42
|Ginkel
|3
|0
|2.76
|25
|0
|0
|29.1
|24
|13
|9
|2
|9
|26
|K.Nelson
|4
|1
|2.77
|32
|0
|0
|26.0
|27
|11
|8
|4
|9
|32
|Chafin
|2
|1
|2.84
|32
|0
|8
|25.1
|24
|8
|8
|2
|10
|38
|Gallen
|8
|2
|2.96
|15
|15
|0
|91.1
|84
|35
|30
|5
|19
|100
|M.Kelly
|8
|3
|3.04
|14
|14
|0
|83.0
|58
|32
|28
|9
|34
|89
|Jameson
|3
|1
|3.58
|12
|3
|1
|32.2
|30
|13
|13
|5
|16
|29
|Castro
|4
|2
|3.72
|32
|0
|7
|29.0
|23
|12
|12
|3
|11
|25
|Ruiz
|2
|1
|4.08
|24
|0
|0
|28.2
|32
|15
|13
|4
|13
|26
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|4.38
|10
|0
|0
|12.1
|11
|6
|6
|1
|1
|9
|Henry
|3
|1
|4.66
|11
|10
|0
|56.0
|56
|29
|29
|10
|22
|36
|R.Nelson
|3
|4
|5.30
|14
|14
|0
|71.1
|84
|43
|42
|9
|26
|46
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|5.62
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Davies
|1
|3
|7.11
|7
|7
|0
|31.2
|41
|28
|25
|3
|14
|28
|Pfaadt
|0
|2
|8.37
|5
|5
|0
|23.2
|31
|22
|22
|8
|8
|18
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Frías
|0
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|8
|8
|1
|7
|8
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Rojas
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
