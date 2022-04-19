|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.152
|.284
|276
|21
|42
|10
|0
|7
|20
|46
|91
|5
|1
|9
|Beer
|.381
|.435
|21
|3
|8
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Marte
|.212
|.308
|33
|1
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|Varsho
|.185
|.353
|27
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Peralta
|.167
|.265
|30
|1
|5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|11
|0
|0
|2
|P.Smith
|.160
|.276
|25
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Alcántara
|.143
|.143
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|.129
|.250
|31
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Hummel
|.125
|.391
|16
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Ellis
|.125
|.125
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|.100
|.250
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.083
|.214
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.056
|.370
|18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|1
|1
|1
|C.Kelly
|.045
|.125
|22
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.000
|.182
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|6
|3.82
|9
|9
|1
|80.0
|70
|41
|34
|10
|42
|54
|M.Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|13
|Nelson
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Gallen
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wendelken
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|C.Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poppen
|1
|0
|1.93
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Bumgarner
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|2
|0
|8.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|4
|Martin
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Melancon
|0
|1
|2.25
|4
|0
|1
|4.0
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Castellanos
|0
|0
|2.57
|3
|1
|0
|7.0
|6
|3
|2
|0
|4
|3
|Ramirez
|0
|1
|3.60
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Davies
|0
|1
|5.79
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|11
|7
|6
|2
|4
|4
|Kennedy
|0
|1
|9.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pérez
|1
|1
|9.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Peacock
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Weaver
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Smith
|0
|1
|20.25
|2
|1
|0
|4.0
|7
|10
|9
|4
|6
|4
