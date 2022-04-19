BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.152.28427621421007204691519
Beer.381.4352138101525000
Marte.212.3083317300339101
Varsho.185.35327250011711100
Peralta.167.26530153012411002
P.Smith.160.2762524000048001
Alcántara.143.1431422101304001
Walker.129.2503134102258000
Hummel.125.3911622001374100
Ellis.125.125811000104001
Hernandez.100.2501001000022100
McCarthy.083.2141221000026000
Perdomo.056.3701811000077111
C.Kelly.045.1252211100019000
Herrera.000.182900000023001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals363.8299180.0704134104254
M.Kelly000.002209.17000413
Nelson000.004004.1100025
Gallen000.001104.0200012
Mantiply100.004003.0300012
Wendelken000.003002.2100022
C.Kelly000.001001.0100000
Poppen101.934004.2311021
Bumgarner002.252208.0622164
Martin002.251004.0231025
Melancon012.254014.0521012
Castellanos002.573107.0632043
Ramirez013.605005.0332034
Davies015.792209.11176244
Kennedy019.004004.0444121
Pérez119.004003.0333111
Peacock009.001002.0222111
Weaver0013.501000.2311000
C.Smith0120.252104.07109464

