|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.170
|.186
|94
|5
|16
|5
|0
|2
|5
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|.400
|.400
|10
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed
|.250
|.250
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|.222
|.222
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Moreno
|.222
|.200
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll
|.200
|.200
|10
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr.
|.167
|.167
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria
|.143
|.143
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marte
|.091
|.167
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.000
|.000
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|2
|6.84
|3
|3
|1
|25.0
|25
|19
|19
|6
|19
|28
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Chafin
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McGough
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Jameson
|1
|0
|2.25
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Sulser
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Gallen
|0
|1
|9.64
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|6
|5
|5
|0
|3
|7
|Vargas
|0
|0
|10.80
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Bumgarner
|0
|1
|11.25
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|4
|5
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Ginkel
|0
|0
|16.20
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
