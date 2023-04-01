BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.170.186945165025123001
Walker.400.4001014001201000
Ahmed.250.250812100003000
Lewis.222.222912101206000
Moreno.222.200902100102000
Carroll.200.2001002100002000
Gurriel Jr..167.1671202000003000
Longoria.143.143711100002000
Marte.091.1671111000001000
McCarthy.000.000700000002001
Thomas.000.000500000000000
Rojas.000.000300000000000
Perdomo.000.333200000011000
Herrera.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals126.8433125.025191961928
Kelly000.001103.2300044
Chafin000.001011.0000000
Nelson000.001001.0200002
McGough000.001000.1000020
Jameson102.251004.0211135
Sulser009.002003.0333212
Gallen019.641104.2655037
Vargas0010.802001.2322114
Bumgarner0111.251104.0455142
Ginkel0016.202001.2233112

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you