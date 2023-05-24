|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.266
|.330
|1672
|252
|445
|101
|11
|55
|238
|151
|378
|40
|7
|17
|Rivera
|.328
|.350
|58
|9
|19
|4
|0
|1
|7
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher
|.320
|.354
|75
|10
|24
|5
|1
|2
|13
|4
|16
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr.
|.317
|.372
|167
|29
|53
|14
|1
|8
|27
|13
|28
|1
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.315
|.413
|108
|24
|34
|8
|1
|4
|23
|16
|23
|5
|1
|0
|Moreno
|.304
|.341
|125
|9
|38
|6
|0
|2
|19
|8
|28
|2
|0
|1
|Carroll
|.287
|.379
|157
|30
|45
|12
|1
|7
|17
|21
|37
|13
|2
|0
|Marte
|.275
|.340
|178
|26
|49
|8
|4
|6
|20
|15
|33
|4
|0
|3
|Rojas
|.255
|.314
|137
|20
|35
|12
|0
|0
|21
|12
|34
|5
|0
|3
|Walker
|.254
|.316
|173
|28
|44
|10
|0
|11
|34
|16
|39
|1
|0
|0
|Ahmed
|.250
|.286
|80
|9
|20
|4
|0
|1
|10
|4
|16
|3
|0
|2
|Smith
|.240
|.342
|96
|15
|23
|4
|0
|4
|18
|15
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.225
|.333
|40
|8
|9
|3
|0
|0
|6
|7
|15
|1
|0
|2
|Longoria
|.214
|.256
|84
|12
|18
|4
|0
|5
|8
|5
|30
|0
|0
|2
|Thomas
|.195
|.252
|113
|14
|22
|5
|2
|2
|10
|8
|27
|3
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.143
|.229
|63
|8
|9
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|12
|2
|2
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|29
|20
|4.50
|49
|49
|14
|434.1
|400
|236
|217
|58
|174
|399
|K.Nelson
|4
|1
|2.33
|23
|0
|0
|19.1
|20
|8
|5
|2
|6
|22
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|2.35
|8
|0
|0
|7.2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|Castro
|2
|1
|2.42
|24
|0
|5
|22.1
|15
|6
|6
|1
|8
|20
|Gallen
|6
|2
|2.95
|10
|10
|0
|61.0
|49
|24
|20
|2
|12
|72
|Kelly
|5
|3
|2.98
|10
|10
|0
|57.1
|39
|23
|19
|5
|23
|59
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|3.10
|18
|0
|0
|20.1
|16
|10
|7
|1
|8
|17
|Chafin
|2
|1
|3.26
|24
|0
|7
|19.1
|17
|7
|7
|2
|6
|29
|Ruiz
|2
|0
|3.50
|15
|0
|0
|18.0
|18
|8
|7
|2
|4
|19
|Jameson
|2
|1
|3.71
|6
|3
|1
|17.0
|14
|7
|7
|3
|12
|16
|McGough
|0
|4
|4.07
|23
|0
|1
|24.1
|15
|12
|11
|5
|10
|24
|Henry
|2
|1
|4.68
|6
|6
|0
|32.2
|32
|17
|17
|6
|14
|18
|R.Nelson
|1
|2
|5.02
|10
|10
|0
|52.0
|56
|30
|29
|7
|15
|36
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|5.62
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Davies
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|6
|2
|6
|7
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Adams
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Pfaadt
|0
|1
|7.65
|4
|4
|0
|20.0
|23
|17
|17
|7
|8
|14
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Frías
|0
|0
|14.54
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|7
|7
|1
|5
|3
|Herrera
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
