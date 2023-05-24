BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.266.3301672252445101115523815137840717
Rivera.328.35058919401727000
Fletcher.320.35475102451213416010
Gurriel Jr..317.37216729531418271328100
Perdomo.315.4131082434814231623510
Moreno.304.34112593860219828201
Carroll.287.379157304512171721371320
Marte.275.3401782649846201533403
Rojas.255.31413720351200211234503
Walker.254.316173284410011341639100
Ahmed.250.2868092040110416302
Smith.240.342961523404181524000
Herrera.225.33340893006715102
Longoria.214.2568412184058530002
Thomas.195.252113142252210827310
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
McCarthy.143.22963891113512221
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals29204.50494914434.140023621758174399
K.Nelson412.33230019.120852622
Mantiply102.358007.2522108
Castro212.42240522.115661820
Gallen622.951010061.049242021272
Kelly532.981010057.139231952359
Ginkel103.10180020.1161071817
Chafin213.26240719.117772629
Ruiz203.50150018.018872419
Jameson213.7163117.0147731216
McGough044.07230124.115121151024
Henry214.6866032.232171761418
R.Nelson125.021010052.056302971536
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Davies005.792209.1966267
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Adams006.752001.1011012
Pfaadt017.6544020.02317177814
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Frías0014.544004.1777153
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

