BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.116.2168661020251024001
Peralta.333.455913101223000
Alcántara.333.333301100001000
Beer.222.222912001302000
Perdomo.143.333701000022000
Smith.125.300801000022000
Walker.100.1821011000012000
Marte.083.0831211000004000
Varsho.000.182900000022000
C.Kelly.000.125710000002000
Hummel.000.167500000011000
Ellis.000.000400000002001
Herrera.000.000300000001000
McCarthy.000.000010000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals123.0033027.02510911419
M.Kelly000.001104.0400027
Ramirez000.002002.2100013
Poppen000.002002.1100021
Castellanos000.001002.0310001
Mantiply100.002002.0100011
Wendelken000.001001.1100001
Bumgarner003.001103.0111042
Davies003.601105.0422032
Pérez019.002002.0222101
Melancon009.001001.0211000
Weaver0013.501000.2311000
Kennedy0118.001001.0222010

