|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.116
|.216
|86
|6
|10
|2
|0
|2
|5
|10
|24
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|.333
|.455
|9
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beer
|.222
|.222
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.143
|.333
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.125
|.300
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|.100
|.182
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marte
|.083
|.083
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho
|.000
|.182
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly
|.000
|.125
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hummel
|.000
|.167
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Herrera
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.000
|.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|2
|3.00
|3
|3
|0
|27.0
|25
|10
|9
|1
|14
|19
|M.Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Ramirez
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Poppen
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Castellanos
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wendelken
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bumgarner
|0
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Davies
|0
|0
|3.60
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Pérez
|0
|1
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Melancon
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Weaver
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|0
|1
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.