|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.260
|.312
|869
|121
|226
|55
|7
|21
|116
|58
|197
|24
|4
|8
|Rivera
|.750
|.750
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.365
|.450
|52
|11
|19
|6
|1
|1
|12
|7
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|.353
|.463
|34
|8
|12
|3
|0
|2
|11
|7
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll
|.311
|.374
|90
|17
|28
|8
|1
|4
|8
|7
|21
|10
|1
|0
|Moreno
|.288
|.304
|66
|4
|19
|4
|0
|1
|13
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|Ahmed
|.280
|.280
|50
|5
|14
|3
|0
|1
|8
|0
|9
|3
|0
|2
|Rojas
|.275
|.318
|80
|12
|22
|6
|0
|0
|11
|6
|19
|2
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr.
|.267
|.295
|90
|11
|24
|6
|1
|1
|11
|3
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Marte
|.258
|.303
|93
|15
|24
|7
|2
|2
|6
|3
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Longoria
|.239
|.280
|46
|7
|11
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|.227
|.268
|88
|9
|20
|5
|0
|3
|15
|5
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.208
|.296
|24
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|1
|0
|2
|Thomas
|.183
|.263
|71
|10
|13
|3
|1
|2
|7
|7
|17
|2
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.143
|.229
|63
|8
|9
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|12
|2
|2
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|14
|12
|4.62
|26
|26
|7
|228.0
|202
|123
|117
|33
|106
|215
|K.Nelson
|3
|1
|0.87
|11
|0
|0
|10.1
|11
|3
|1
|1
|3
|15
|Gallen
|4
|1
|2.15
|6
|6
|0
|37.2
|24
|10
|9
|2
|5
|51
|Castro
|0
|0
|2.53
|11
|0
|1
|10.2
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|8
|Chafin
|2
|0
|2.61
|12
|0
|4
|10.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|15
|Kelly
|1
|3
|3.42
|5
|5
|0
|26.1
|18
|12
|10
|2
|17
|25
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|3.68
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|6
|Jameson
|2
|1
|3.71
|6
|3
|1
|17.0
|14
|7
|7
|3
|12
|16
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|3.97
|12
|0
|0
|11.1
|10
|5
|5
|1
|5
|9
|McGough
|0
|2
|4.63
|12
|0
|1
|11.2
|8
|6
|6
|3
|3
|11
|Misiewicz
|0
|0
|4.91
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|R.Nelson
|1
|1
|5.33
|5
|5
|0
|27.0
|29
|16
|16
|4
|8
|17
|Davies
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|6
|2
|6
|7
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Henry
|0
|0
|6.23
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Mantiply
|0
|0
|6.75
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Solomon
|0
|0
|9.82
|4
|0
|0
|11.0
|10
|12
|12
|2
|9
|5
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Frías
|0
|0
|21.60
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
