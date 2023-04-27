BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.260.31286912122655721116581972448
Rivera.750.750413000200000
Perdomo.365.45052111961112714100
Smith.353.463348123021179000
Carroll.311.37490172881487211010
Moreno.288.3046641940113215001
Ahmed.280.28050514301809302
Rojas.275.31880122260011619200
Gurriel Jr..267.29590112461111317100
Marte.258.3039315247226315100
Longoria.239.280467112025313001
Walker.227.2688892050315518100
Herrera.208.2962425000239102
Thomas.183.2637110133127717210
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
McCarthy.143.22963891113512221
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals14124.6226267228.020212311733106215
K.Nelson310.87110010.111311315
Gallen412.1566037.2241092551
Castro002.53110110.2633048
Chafin202.61120410.17331515
Kelly133.4255026.118121021725
Ruiz003.686007.1633206
Jameson213.7163117.0147731216
Ginkel103.97120011.11055159
McGough024.63120111.28663311
Misiewicz004.913003.2522023
R.Nelson115.3355027.02916164817
Davies005.792209.1966267
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Henry006.231104.1433141
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Mantiply006.753002.2322103
Solomon009.8240011.0101212295
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0021.602001.2544012

