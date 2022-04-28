BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.178.273597571062411753721757317
Beer.306.414494153018613000
P.Smith.260.356503133004715001
Ahmed.250.2501213101203000
Peralta.237.292593145025513012
Varsho.197.292618120049919200
Perdomo.189.36237572100814111
Hummel.167.348365610261010100
Walker.152.243669102047816011
Marte.143.218703105005520103
Hernandez.125.2221622000022200
Ellis.125.125811000104001
McCarthy.120.18525330011212000
Alcántara.114.13535541014110003
Davidson.111.333911001132000
C.Kelly.095.15642341000216000
Herrera.059.2381711000044004
Luplow.000.000500000002000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals8113.2519195169.014575611470128
Mantiply100.008017.2700013
Nelson000.007007.2300028
C.Kelly000.001001.0100000
Gallen000.6033015.06110414
Bumgarner011.0044018.0125211013
Melancon021.128048.0931013
Poppen101.505006.0411023
M.Kelly111.6944021.120440722
Gilbert012.082108.2522126
Ramirez012.259008.0532057
Martin002.573007.0642029
Castellanos103.0042012.01054058
Wendelken014.327008.1844134
Davies115.4044018.117121131014
Kennedy215.628008.0965156
Peacock006.752002.2322122
Widener009.001001.0111101
Uceta0010.802001.2122020
Weaver0013.501000.2311000
Pérez1115.757004.0897111
C.Smith0120.252104.07109464

