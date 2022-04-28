|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.178
|.273
|597
|57
|106
|24
|1
|17
|53
|72
|175
|7
|3
|17
|Beer
|.306
|.414
|49
|4
|15
|3
|0
|1
|8
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith
|.260
|.356
|50
|3
|13
|3
|0
|0
|4
|7
|15
|0
|0
|1
|Ahmed
|.250
|.250
|12
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta
|.237
|.292
|59
|3
|14
|5
|0
|2
|5
|5
|13
|0
|1
|2
|Varsho
|.197
|.292
|61
|8
|12
|0
|0
|4
|9
|9
|19
|2
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.189
|.362
|37
|5
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|8
|14
|1
|1
|1
|Hummel
|.167
|.348
|36
|5
|6
|1
|0
|2
|6
|10
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Walker
|.152
|.243
|66
|9
|10
|2
|0
|4
|7
|8
|16
|0
|1
|1
|Marte
|.143
|.218
|70
|3
|10
|5
|0
|0
|5
|5
|20
|1
|0
|3
|Hernandez
|.125
|.222
|16
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ellis
|.125
|.125
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|McCarthy
|.120
|.185
|25
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara
|.114
|.135
|35
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|10
|0
|0
|3
|Davidson
|.111
|.333
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly
|.095
|.156
|42
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.059
|.238
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Luplow
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|11
|3.25
|19
|19
|5
|169.0
|145
|75
|61
|14
|70
|128
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|1
|7.2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Nelson
|0
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|0
|7.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|C.Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallen
|0
|0
|0.60
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|14
|Bumgarner
|0
|1
|1.00
|4
|4
|0
|18.0
|12
|5
|2
|1
|10
|13
|Melancon
|0
|2
|1.12
|8
|0
|4
|8.0
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Poppen
|1
|0
|1.50
|5
|0
|0
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|M.Kelly
|1
|1
|1.69
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|20
|4
|4
|0
|7
|22
|Gilbert
|0
|1
|2.08
|2
|1
|0
|8.2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Ramirez
|0
|1
|2.25
|9
|0
|0
|8.0
|5
|3
|2
|0
|5
|7
|Martin
|0
|0
|2.57
|3
|0
|0
|7.0
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|Castellanos
|1
|0
|3.00
|4
|2
|0
|12.0
|10
|5
|4
|0
|5
|8
|Wendelken
|0
|1
|4.32
|7
|0
|0
|8.1
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Davies
|1
|1
|5.40
|4
|4
|0
|18.1
|17
|12
|11
|3
|10
|14
|Kennedy
|2
|1
|5.62
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|9
|6
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Peacock
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Widener
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Uceta
|0
|0
|10.80
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Weaver
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez
|1
|1
|15.75
|7
|0
|0
|4.0
|8
|9
|7
|1
|1
|1
|C.Smith
|0
|1
|20.25
|2
|1
|0
|4.0
|7
|10
|9
|4
|6
|4
