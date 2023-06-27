|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.264
|.331
|2692
|409
|712
|160
|16
|91
|390
|258
|595
|79
|12
|29
|Rivera
|.314
|.338
|140
|25
|44
|10
|0
|1
|20
|6
|27
|1
|0
|2
|Fletcher
|.308
|.349
|78
|10
|24
|5
|1
|2
|13
|5
|17
|0
|2
|1
|Perdomo
|.296
|.398
|196
|35
|58
|14
|1
|5
|32
|31
|41
|9
|2
|0
|Marte
|.294
|.373
|282
|58
|83
|13
|4
|14
|42
|32
|50
|6
|1
|4
|Carroll
|.290
|.369
|276
|59
|80
|20
|3
|16
|41
|29
|60
|23
|2
|1
|Walker
|.282
|.346
|284
|42
|80
|23
|0
|15
|53
|28
|51
|4
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr.
|.275
|.326
|258
|32
|71
|17
|2
|11
|44
|17
|48
|1
|0
|0
|Moreno
|.255
|.293
|192
|14
|49
|9
|0
|2
|25
|12
|45
|3
|0
|1
|Herrera
|.255
|.344
|55
|11
|14
|4
|0
|0
|6
|8
|19
|1
|0
|3
|McCarthy
|.240
|.310
|154
|23
|37
|4
|3
|2
|10
|14
|32
|16
|3
|2
|Rojas
|.235
|.301
|183
|23
|43
|13
|0
|0
|26
|18
|49
|6
|0
|5
|Longoria
|.233
|.288
|120
|19
|28
|7
|0
|10
|20
|10
|39
|0
|0
|2
|Thomas
|.232
|.277
|138
|20
|32
|8
|2
|3
|13
|8
|31
|4
|1
|0
|Ahmed
|.228
|.273
|114
|10
|26
|6
|0
|2
|12
|7
|28
|4
|0
|4
|C.Kelly
|.200
|.231
|25
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.196
|.318
|179
|26
|35
|5
|0
|7
|30
|32
|41
|1
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|47
|32
|4.42
|79
|79
|22
|702.1
|683
|373
|345
|88
|267
|655
|McGough
|0
|5
|2.41
|36
|0
|6
|41.0
|22
|13
|11
|5
|14
|49
|Ginkel
|3
|0
|2.76
|25
|0
|0
|29.1
|24
|13
|9
|2
|9
|26
|K.Nelson
|4
|1
|2.83
|34
|0
|0
|28.2
|29
|12
|9
|4
|9
|36
|Gallen
|9
|2
|2.84
|16
|16
|0
|98.1
|87
|36
|31
|6
|20
|104
|Chafin
|2
|1
|3.00
|34
|0
|8
|27.0
|24
|9
|9
|2
|11
|41
|M.Kelly
|9
|4
|3.22
|16
|16
|0
|95.0
|71
|40
|34
|10
|37
|98
|Jameson
|3
|1
|3.38
|13
|3
|1
|34.2
|34
|13
|13
|5
|16
|31
|Castro
|4
|2
|3.56
|34
|0
|7
|30.1
|23
|12
|12
|3
|12
|25
|Ruiz
|2
|1
|3.77
|26
|0
|0
|31.0
|32
|15
|13
|4
|13
|29
|Adams
|0
|1
|3.86
|12
|0
|0
|9.1
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|13
|Henry
|4
|1
|4.31
|12
|11
|0
|62.2
|63
|30
|30
|11
|23
|41
|R.Nelson
|4
|4
|4.97
|16
|16
|0
|83.1
|93
|47
|46
|10
|28
|58
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|5.62
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|5.74
|13
|0
|0
|15.2
|15
|10
|10
|3
|1
|14
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Davies
|1
|4
|7.82
|8
|8
|0
|35.2
|47
|34
|31
|3
|18
|30
|Pfaadt
|0
|2
|8.37
|5
|5
|0
|23.2
|31
|22
|22
|8
|8
|18
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Frías
|0
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|8
|8
|1
|7
|8
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Rojas
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.