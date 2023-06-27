BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.33126924097121601691390258595791229
Rivera.314.3381402544100120627102
Fletcher.308.34978102451213517021
Perdomo.296.39819635581415323141920
Marte.294.373282588313414423250614
Carroll.290.3692765980203164129602321
Walker.282.346284428023015532851400
Gurriel Jr..275.326258327117211441748100
Moreno.255.2931921449902251245301
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
McCarthy.240.31015423374321014321632
Rojas.235.30118323431300261849605
Longoria.233.28812019287010201039002
Thomas.232.277138203282313831410
Ahmed.228.273114102660212728404
C.Kelly.200.2312515100118000
Smith.196.3181792635507303241110
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals47324.42797922702.168337334588267655
McGough052.41360641.022131151449
Ginkel302.76250029.1241392926
K.Nelson412.83340028.2291294936
Gallen922.841616098.1873631620104
Chafin213.00340827.0249921141
M.Kelly943.221616095.0714034103798
Jameson313.38133134.234131351631
Castro423.56340730.123121231225
Ruiz213.77260031.032151341329
Adams013.8612009.17440413
Henry414.311211062.2633030112341
R.Nelson444.971616083.1934746102858
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Mantiply105.74130015.21510103114
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Davies147.8288035.247343131830
Pfaadt028.3755023.23122228818
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Rojas0018.002002.0644011
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you