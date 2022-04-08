BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.115.3242643001376000
Beer.500.500412001301000
Smith.500.750201000020000
Marte.000.000400000002000
Varsho.000.000400000001000
Kelly.000.250310000000000
Walker.000.250310000010000
Ellis.000.000200000000000
Peralta.000.500200000021000
Perdomo.000.333200000011000
Alcántara.000.000000000000000
Hummel.0001.000000000010000
McCarthy.000.000010000000000
PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals102.001109.0422075
Ramirez000.001001.2000011
Poppen000.001001.1000010
Pérez000.001001.1000001
Mantiply100.001001.0000011
Bumgarner003.001103.0111042
Weaver0013.501000.2311000

