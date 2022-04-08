|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.115
|.324
|26
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Beer
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.500
|.750
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marte
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|.000
|.250
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|.000
|.250
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta
|.000
|.500
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hummel
|.000
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.000
|.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|2.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|5
|Ramirez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poppen
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pérez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bumgarner
|0
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Weaver
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
