BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.263.32922033365801311375321207488631223
Rivera.356.391104213790115614101
Carroll.308.3892214768172133326491920
Fletcher.308.34978102451213517021
Gurriel Jr..301.350209316317210391436100
Perdomo.292.3961442742915292231620
Moreno.280.3181641246802231136301
Marte.273.34623842651149262443614
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
Walker.252.315230375815012382147100
Rojas.243.30516922411200261645604
Longoria.223.277103162360815835002
Ahmed.221.257104102350212525402
Smith.209.3161482331507272335010
Thomas.195.252113142252210827310
McCarthy.190.2711051220211710201231
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals40254.26656517578.154729627475225542
Adams001.508006.0211018
Mantiply102.358007.2522108
K.Nelson412.62290024.0251074730
Ginkel302.76250029.1241392926
Kelly832.921313077.055292583082
McGough042.97300233.117121151239
Gallen723.091414084.178342941993
Chafin213.18290822.223882935
Ruiz213.20220025.12411931025
Castro323.76290626.121111131023
Jameson213.7693126.127111151424
Henry314.3798045.140222281927
Davies114.6855025.026131321022
R.Nelson334.951313067.174383782441
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Pfaadt028.3755023.23122228818
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

