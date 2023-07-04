BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.262.32928924317571671898411278653821230
Rivera.311.3381482646100120729102
Fletcher.303.34789102751214622021
Carroll.289.3652876083203174429642421
Marte.285.365305618713415443557614
Perdomo.284.38920837591415333443921
Moreno.271.30820316551002261248401
Gurriel Jr..270.321282357619213491951100
Walker.269.334308448325016543059401
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
McCarthy.251.32117124434521115351732
Longoria.250.31313223337011221345002
Rojas.235.30118323431300261849604
Thomas.224.269156213592313937410
Ahmed.220.262123112770212731404
C.Kelly.212.25033271015211000
Smith.190.3101842635507303243110
Lewis.160.22225141012210000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals50354.35858523755.171839436595282708
Ginkel302.59270031.1241392928
Chafin212.83360828.22410921243
K.Nelson412.84360031.23113105940
McGough062.93380743.026161451651
Jameson313.11143137.235131351735
Gallen1033.1518180111.1974439923120
M.Kelly943.221616095.0714034103798
Castro423.24370733.123121231226
Adams013.38140010.27440415
Ruiz213.55280033.033151341429
Henry514.081312068.1673131122549
R.Nelson544.671717090.2964847112964
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Mantiply105.74130015.21610103114
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Davies146.5499042.249343132033
Pfaadt039.8266025.238282891021
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Rojas0018.002002.0644011
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you