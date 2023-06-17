BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.33023743606261431679345224531661226
Rivera.331.360118233990117620102
Carroll.308.3912375173183143627541920
Fletcher.308.34978102451213517021
Perdomo.302.40415930481215302533720
Marte.287.359251477212410302644614
Gurriel Jr..279.328226316317210391544100
Moreno.279.3191721348802241239301
Walker.261.329249386518013432551100
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
Rojas.240.30317923431300261749604
Longoria.236.283110172670919837002
McCarthy.230.2951261729431710231432
Ahmed.222.257108102450212525403
Smith.201.3111642433507302636010
Thomas.195.252113142252210827310
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
C.Kelly.000.0831100000114000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals42284.38707018624.160532930481243588
Adams001.2310007.14110210
K.Nelson412.45310025.2261074831
McGough052.72320236.118131151242
Ginkel302.76250029.1241392926
Chafin212.84320825.1248821038
Gallen822.961515091.1843530519100
M.Kelly833.041414083.058322893489
Ruiz213.29230027.127121041226
Castro323.77310728.223121231125
Jameson313.82113130.230131351628
Henry314.86109050.049272792033
Mantiply105.0690010.21166109
R.Nelson345.301414071.184434292646
Davies125.4666028.032191731326
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Pfaadt028.3755023.23122228818
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Herrera0018.001001.0422000
Rojas0036.001001.0544000

