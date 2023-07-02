|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.263
|.330
|2860
|429
|751
|165
|18
|97
|409
|275
|641
|82
|12
|30
|Rivera
|.311
|.338
|148
|26
|46
|10
|0
|1
|20
|7
|29
|1
|0
|2
|Fletcher
|.306
|.352
|85
|10
|26
|5
|1
|2
|14
|6
|21
|0
|2
|1
|Carroll
|.290
|.366
|286
|60
|83
|20
|3
|17
|44
|29
|64
|24
|2
|1
|Marte
|.289
|.369
|301
|61
|87
|13
|4
|15
|44
|35
|54
|6
|1
|4
|Perdomo
|.285
|.388
|207
|37
|59
|14
|1
|5
|33
|33
|42
|9
|2
|1
|Walker
|.273
|.338
|304
|44
|83
|25
|0
|16
|54
|30
|57
|4
|0
|1
|Moreno
|.271
|.308
|203
|16
|55
|10
|0
|2
|26
|12
|48
|4
|0
|1
|Gurriel Jr.
|.269
|.319
|279
|35
|75
|18
|2
|13
|49
|18
|51
|1
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.255
|.344
|55
|11
|14
|4
|0
|0
|6
|8
|19
|1
|0
|3
|Longoria
|.254
|.313
|130
|22
|33
|7
|0
|11
|22
|12
|44
|0
|0
|2
|McCarthy
|.247
|.317
|170
|24
|42
|4
|5
|2
|11
|15
|35
|17
|3
|2
|Rojas
|.235
|.301
|183
|23
|43
|13
|0
|0
|26
|18
|49
|6
|0
|4
|Ahmed
|.223
|.266
|121
|11
|27
|7
|0
|2
|12
|7
|29
|4
|0
|4
|Thomas
|.216
|.262
|153
|21
|33
|8
|2
|3
|13
|9
|37
|4
|1
|0
|C.Kelly
|.200
|.242
|30
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.190
|.310
|184
|26
|35
|5
|0
|7
|30
|32
|43
|1
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.190
|.261
|21
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|50
|34
|4.34
|84
|84
|23
|747.1
|712
|389
|360
|92
|281
|695
|Ginkel
|3
|0
|2.59
|27
|0
|0
|31.1
|24
|13
|9
|2
|9
|28
|K.Nelson
|4
|1
|2.64
|35
|0
|0
|30.2
|30
|12
|9
|4
|9
|39
|Chafin
|2
|1
|2.83
|36
|0
|8
|28.2
|24
|10
|9
|2
|12
|43
|McGough
|0
|6
|2.93
|38
|0
|7
|43.0
|26
|16
|14
|5
|16
|51
|Gallen
|10
|2
|3.02
|17
|17
|0
|104.1
|92
|40
|35
|7
|22
|108
|Jameson
|3
|1
|3.11
|14
|3
|1
|37.2
|35
|13
|13
|5
|17
|35
|M.Kelly
|9
|4
|3.22
|16
|16
|0
|95.0
|71
|40
|34
|10
|37
|98
|Castro
|4
|2
|3.24
|37
|0
|7
|33.1
|23
|12
|12
|3
|12
|26
|Adams
|0
|1
|3.38
|14
|0
|0
|10.2
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|15
|Ruiz
|2
|1
|3.55
|28
|0
|0
|33.0
|33
|15
|13
|4
|14
|29
|Henry
|5
|1
|4.08
|13
|12
|0
|68.1
|67
|31
|31
|12
|25
|49
|R.Nelson
|5
|4
|4.67
|17
|17
|0
|90.2
|96
|48
|47
|11
|29
|64
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|5.62
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|5.74
|13
|0
|0
|15.2
|16
|10
|10
|3
|1
|14
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Davies
|1
|4
|6.54
|9
|9
|0
|42.2
|49
|34
|31
|3
|20
|33
|Pfaadt
|0
|3
|9.82
|6
|6
|0
|25.2
|38
|28
|28
|9
|10
|21
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Frías
|0
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|8
|8
|1
|7
|8
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Rojas
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
