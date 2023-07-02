BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.263.33028604297511651897409275641821230
Rivera.311.3381482646100120729102
Fletcher.306.35285102651214621021
Carroll.290.3662866083203174429642421
Marte.289.369301618713415443554614
Perdomo.285.38820737591415333342921
Walker.273.338304448325016543057401
Moreno.271.30820316551002261248401
Gurriel Jr..269.319279357518213491851100
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
Longoria.254.31313022337011221244002
McCarthy.247.31717024424521115351732
Rojas.235.30118323431300261849604
Ahmed.223.266121112770212729404
Thomas.216.262153213382313937410
C.Kelly.200.24230161003210000
Smith.190.3101842635507303243110
Lewis.190.2612114101229000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals50344.34848423747.171238936092281695
Ginkel302.59270031.1241392928
K.Nelson412.64350030.2301294939
Chafin212.83360828.22410921243
McGough062.93380743.026161451651
Gallen1023.0217170104.1924035722108
Jameson313.11143137.235131351735
M.Kelly943.221616095.0714034103798
Castro423.24370733.123121231226
Adams013.38140010.27440415
Ruiz213.55280033.033151341429
Henry514.081312068.1673131122549
R.Nelson544.671717090.2964847112964
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Mantiply105.74130015.21610103114
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Davies146.5499042.249343132033
Pfaadt039.8266025.238282891021
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Rojas0018.002002.0644011
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

