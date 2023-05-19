BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.270.333149822740491104821613633334715
Fletcher.375.4075682151213311010
Rivera.347.37349917401725000
Perdomo.330.425911930713201418410
Moreno.321.34511273660117525201
Gurriel Jr..310.37314526451217251324100
Carroll.279.363140273910161417331020
Marte.278.3391582444835171228303
Walker.268.33115326418011311532100
Rojas.256.30912518321100191130402
Ahmed.256.2937892040110414302
Smith.256.376781320402141521000
Herrera.211.32638782006715102
Longoria.210.2538111173058529002
Thomas.195.252113142252210827310
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
McCarthy.143.22963891113512221
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals25194.52444411390.136121119655154364
K.Nelson311.59200017.019632520
Mantiply102.358007.2522108
Gallen612.3599057.14116152870
Misiewicz102.706006.2722034
Castro212.75210319.213661616
Kelly432.9299052.136201752155
Ginkel103.44170018.1161071716
Ruiz103.63140017.117872419
Jameson213.7163117.0147731216
Chafin213.78210616.215772526
McGough044.50210122.01512115822
Henry115.0055027.028151541213
R.Nelson125.4899046.053292871532
Davies005.792209.1966267
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Pfaadt018.5933014.21714147611
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Frías0027.003002.1677132

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you