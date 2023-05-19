|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.270
|.333
|1498
|227
|404
|91
|10
|48
|216
|136
|333
|34
|7
|15
|Fletcher
|.375
|.407
|56
|8
|21
|5
|1
|2
|13
|3
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Rivera
|.347
|.373
|49
|9
|17
|4
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.330
|.425
|91
|19
|30
|7
|1
|3
|20
|14
|18
|4
|1
|0
|Moreno
|.321
|.345
|112
|7
|36
|6
|0
|1
|17
|5
|25
|2
|0
|1
|Gurriel Jr.
|.310
|.373
|145
|26
|45
|12
|1
|7
|25
|13
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Carroll
|.279
|.363
|140
|27
|39
|10
|1
|6
|14
|17
|33
|10
|2
|0
|Marte
|.278
|.339
|158
|24
|44
|8
|3
|5
|17
|12
|28
|3
|0
|3
|Walker
|.268
|.331
|153
|26
|41
|8
|0
|11
|31
|15
|32
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.256
|.309
|125
|18
|32
|11
|0
|0
|19
|11
|30
|4
|0
|2
|Ahmed
|.256
|.293
|78
|9
|20
|4
|0
|1
|10
|4
|14
|3
|0
|2
|Smith
|.256
|.376
|78
|13
|20
|4
|0
|2
|14
|15
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.211
|.326
|38
|7
|8
|2
|0
|0
|6
|7
|15
|1
|0
|2
|Longoria
|.210
|.253
|81
|11
|17
|3
|0
|5
|8
|5
|29
|0
|0
|2
|Thomas
|.195
|.252
|113
|14
|22
|5
|2
|2
|10
|8
|27
|3
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.143
|.229
|63
|8
|9
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|12
|2
|2
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|25
|19
|4.52
|44
|44
|11
|390.1
|361
|211
|196
|55
|154
|364
|K.Nelson
|3
|1
|1.59
|20
|0
|0
|17.0
|19
|6
|3
|2
|5
|20
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|2.35
|8
|0
|0
|7.2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|Gallen
|6
|1
|2.35
|9
|9
|0
|57.1
|41
|16
|15
|2
|8
|70
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|2.70
|6
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Castro
|2
|1
|2.75
|21
|0
|3
|19.2
|13
|6
|6
|1
|6
|16
|Kelly
|4
|3
|2.92
|9
|9
|0
|52.1
|36
|20
|17
|5
|21
|55
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|3.44
|17
|0
|0
|18.1
|16
|10
|7
|1
|7
|16
|Ruiz
|1
|0
|3.63
|14
|0
|0
|17.1
|17
|8
|7
|2
|4
|19
|Jameson
|2
|1
|3.71
|6
|3
|1
|17.0
|14
|7
|7
|3
|12
|16
|Chafin
|2
|1
|3.78
|21
|0
|6
|16.2
|15
|7
|7
|2
|5
|26
|McGough
|0
|4
|4.50
|21
|0
|1
|22.0
|15
|12
|11
|5
|8
|22
|Henry
|1
|1
|5.00
|5
|5
|0
|27.0
|28
|15
|15
|4
|12
|13
|R.Nelson
|1
|2
|5.48
|9
|9
|0
|46.0
|53
|29
|28
|7
|15
|32
|Davies
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|6
|2
|6
|7
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Pfaadt
|0
|1
|8.59
|3
|3
|0
|14.2
|17
|14
|14
|7
|6
|11
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Frías
|0
|0
|27.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|6
|7
|7
|1
|3
|2
