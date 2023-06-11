|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.263
|.328
|2167
|329
|571
|128
|12
|74
|315
|201
|481
|62
|12
|23
|Rivera
|.353
|.389
|102
|20
|36
|9
|0
|1
|15
|6
|13
|1
|0
|1
|Gurriel Jr.
|.309
|.357
|204
|31
|63
|17
|2
|10
|38
|14
|36
|1
|0
|0
|Fletcher
|.308
|.349
|78
|10
|24
|5
|1
|2
|13
|5
|17
|0
|2
|1
|Carroll
|.301
|.385
|216
|45
|65
|16
|1
|13
|32
|26
|49
|18
|2
|0
|Moreno
|.288
|.326
|160
|12
|46
|8
|0
|2
|23
|11
|35
|3
|0
|1
|Perdomo
|.287
|.389
|143
|27
|41
|9
|1
|5
|28
|21
|31
|6
|2
|0
|Marte
|.277
|.345
|235
|41
|65
|11
|4
|9
|26
|22
|43
|6
|1
|4
|Herrera
|.255
|.344
|55
|11
|14
|4
|0
|0
|6
|8
|19
|1
|0
|3
|Walker
|.249
|.313
|225
|36
|56
|13
|0
|12
|37
|21
|47
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.243
|.305
|169
|22
|41
|12
|0
|0
|26
|16
|45
|6
|0
|4
|Ahmed
|.230
|.267
|100
|10
|23
|5
|0
|2
|12
|5
|22
|4
|0
|2
|Longoria
|.225
|.266
|102
|15
|23
|6
|0
|8
|15
|6
|34
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|.201
|.307
|144
|22
|29
|5
|0
|6
|25
|22
|35
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.195
|.252
|113
|14
|22
|5
|2
|2
|10
|8
|27
|3
|1
|0
|McCarthy
|.194
|.276
|103
|12
|20
|2
|1
|1
|7
|10
|19
|12
|3
|1
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|39
|25
|4.25
|64
|64
|16
|569.1
|536
|291
|269
|74
|221
|533
|Adams
|0
|0
|1.50
|8
|0
|0
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|2.35
|8
|0
|0
|7.2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|K.Nelson
|4
|1
|2.66
|28
|0
|0
|23.2
|25
|10
|7
|4
|7
|29
|Gallen
|7
|2
|2.75
|13
|13
|0
|78.2
|68
|29
|24
|3
|17
|88
|Kelly
|8
|3
|2.92
|13
|13
|0
|77.0
|55
|29
|25
|8
|30
|82
|Ginkel
|2
|0
|2.96
|24
|0
|0
|27.1
|24
|13
|9
|2
|8
|24
|McGough
|0
|4
|3.03
|29
|0
|1
|32.2
|17
|12
|11
|5
|12
|38
|Ruiz
|2
|1
|3.20
|22
|0
|0
|25.1
|24
|11
|9
|3
|10
|25
|Chafin
|2
|1
|3.22
|28
|0
|8
|22.1
|22
|8
|8
|2
|8
|35
|Castro
|3
|2
|3.76
|29
|0
|6
|26.1
|21
|11
|11
|3
|10
|23
|Jameson
|2
|1
|3.76
|9
|3
|1
|26.1
|27
|11
|11
|5
|14
|24
|Henry
|3
|1
|4.37
|9
|8
|0
|45.1
|40
|22
|22
|8
|19
|27
|Davies
|1
|1
|4.68
|5
|5
|0
|25.0
|26
|13
|13
|2
|10
|22
|R.Nelson
|3
|3
|4.95
|13
|13
|0
|67.1
|74
|38
|37
|8
|24
|41
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|5.62
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Pfaadt
|0
|2
|8.37
|5
|5
|0
|23.2
|31
|22
|22
|8
|8
|18
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Frías
|0
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|8
|8
|1
|7
|8
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Herrera
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
