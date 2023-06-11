BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.263.32821673295711281274315201481621223
Rivera.353.389102203690115613101
Gurriel Jr..309.357204316317210381436100
Fletcher.308.34978102451213517021
Carroll.301.3852164565161133226491820
Moreno.288.3261601246802231135301
Perdomo.287.3891432741915282131620
Marte.277.34523541651149262243614
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
Walker.249.313225365613012372147100
Rojas.243.30516922411200261645604
Ahmed.230.267100102350212522402
Longoria.225.266102152360815634002
Smith.201.3071442229506252235010
Thomas.195.252113142252210827310
McCarthy.194.2761031220211710191231
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals39254.25646416569.153629126974221533
Adams001.508006.0211018
Mantiply102.358007.2522108
K.Nelson412.66280023.2251074729
Gallen722.751313078.268292431788
Kelly832.921313077.055292583082
Ginkel202.96240027.1241392824
McGough043.03290132.217121151238
Ruiz213.20220025.12411931025
Chafin213.22280822.122882835
Castro323.76290626.121111131023
Jameson213.7693126.127111151424
Henry314.3798045.140222281927
Davies114.6855025.026131321022
R.Nelson334.951313067.174383782441
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Pfaadt028.3755023.23122228818
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

