BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.253.299296397520383614611213
Perdomo.455.6251165301744101
Longoria.429.4671456202213000
Rojas.368.3811937300412100
Ahmed.313.3131625100203100
Herrera.286.375712000112001
Carroll.257.2783569102308500
Marte.243.2633759501205100
Moreno.240.2312506300305000
Gurriel Jr..229.2633538110519000
Thomas.200.3332034010131100
McCarthy.192.2762635010114211
Walker.182.2223316001326000
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals545.1999378.0704745185078
Castro000.003003.2000025
Chafin100.004013.1000024
Jameson202.163018.1522258
K.Nelson102.254004.0411116
Kelly013.862209.1944088
R.Nelson005.401105.0633133
Frías005.401001.2211002
Davies005.792209.1966267
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Vargas006.753002.2322136
Bumgarner017.272208.29873107
Gallen017.5922010.2131092410
Ginkel107.715004.2444115
McGough0111.574012.1333323

