BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.129.2571161115304101934103
Alcántara.250.250401100001000
McCarthy.250.250421000001000
Beer.222.222912001302000
Peralta.214.3131413101224000
Walker.167.3331222001133000
Marte.133.1881512100014101
Ellis.125.125811000104001
P.Smith.125.300801000022000
Perdomo.125.462811000052001
Hummel.111.273911001323000
C.Kelly.000.0831110000004000
Varsho.000.2671100000043000
Herrera.000.000300000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals134.0044036.033201632031
M.Kelly000.001104.0400027
Ramirez000.002002.2100013
Poppen000.002002.1100021
Mantiply100.002002.0100011
Nelson000.001002.0100004
Wendelken000.001001.1100001
C.Kelly000.001001.0100000
Martin002.251004.0231025
Bumgarner003.001103.0111042
Davies003.601105.0422032
Castellanos006.002003.0532012
Pérez019.002002.0222101
Melancon009.001001.0211000
Weaver0013.501000.2311000
Kennedy0118.001001.0222010
C.Smith0136.001101.0254232

