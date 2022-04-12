|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.129
|.257
|116
|11
|15
|3
|0
|4
|10
|19
|34
|1
|0
|3
|Alcántara
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.250
|.250
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beer
|.222
|.222
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta
|.214
|.313
|14
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|.167
|.333
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marte
|.133
|.188
|15
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Ellis
|.125
|.125
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|P.Smith
|.125
|.300
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.125
|.462
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hummel
|.111
|.273
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly
|.000
|.083
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho
|.000
|.267
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|3
|4.00
|4
|4
|0
|36.0
|33
|20
|16
|3
|20
|31
|M.Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Ramirez
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Poppen
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nelson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Wendelken
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C.Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Bumgarner
|0
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Davies
|0
|0
|3.60
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Castellanos
|0
|0
|6.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Pérez
|0
|1
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Melancon
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Weaver
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|0
|1
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Smith
|0
|1
|36.00
|1
|1
|0
|1.0
|2
|5
|4
|2
|3
|2
