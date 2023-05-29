BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.3241803264470105125925016041043819
Rivera.333.3626611225011138000
Gurriel Jr..315.36617829561428281331100
Fletcher.308.34978102451213517021
Perdomo.304.4031152535815241725510
Moreno.295.33113293960219829201
Marte.282.3411952955847211535503
Carroll.277.367173324813181922411420
Herrera.255.3454710124006717102
Rojas.248.30914520361200221337503
Walker.245.306188294610011341741100
Ahmed.233.2678692040110419302
Longoria.216.26388131940610632002
Smith.209.3101101523404181627000
Thomas.195.252113142252210827310
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
McCarthy.141.228718102113615321
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals30234.44535314470.143925323261190443
Castro312.22260524.116661822
Mantiply102.358007.2522108
K.Nelson412.61250020.222963725
Kelly632.831111063.243242052569
Gallen622.971111066.254262221475
Ginkel103.09200023.1211281821
Chafin213.15250720.018772730
McGough043.58250127.215121151131
Jameson213.7163117.0147731216
Ruiz113.98180020.1221193920
Henry214.5076034.033171761418
Adams004.503002.0011013
R.Nelson125.021010052.056302971536
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Davies015.6833012.214882810
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Pfaadt028.3755023.23122228818
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Herrera0018.001001.0422000

