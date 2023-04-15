BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.30446762121313115925961814
Perdomo.409.5362289301857100
Ahmed.407.40727311200404300
Rojas.395.42938715500638200
Longoria.333.4072468202234001
Smith.300.3641023200412000
Herrera.286.3751424000224101
Carroll.275.288517141036013600
Gurriel Jr..250.275485122118110000
Moreno.229.2223508300408000
Marte.212.25552911601227100
McCarthy.195.2674158110227211
Thomas.184.2623847210234200
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
Walker.163.2084938102739000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals864.7214144122.011068642165117
Chafin100.006025.1100027
Jameson201.4641112.18222512
K.Nelson201.596005.2511119
Kelly022.9333015.1107511215
Castro003.385005.1422035
Gallen114.5833017.2161092521
R.Nelson104.9122011.01066156
Solomon005.402005.0533022
Davies005.792209.1966267
Vargas005.795004.2533247
McGough016.236014.1333335
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Ginkel106.756005.1544126
Bumgarner027.9033013.21813123118
Ruiz009.001001.0311101
Frías0021.602001.2544012

