|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.259
|.304
|467
|62
|121
|31
|3
|11
|59
|25
|96
|18
|1
|4
|Perdomo
|.409
|.536
|22
|8
|9
|3
|0
|1
|8
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Ahmed
|.407
|.407
|27
|3
|11
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.395
|.429
|38
|7
|15
|5
|0
|0
|6
|3
|8
|2
|0
|0
|Longoria
|.333
|.407
|24
|6
|8
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|.300
|.364
|10
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.286
|.375
|14
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Carroll
|.275
|.288
|51
|7
|14
|1
|0
|3
|6
|0
|13
|6
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr.
|.250
|.275
|48
|5
|12
|2
|1
|1
|8
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Moreno
|.229
|.222
|35
|0
|8
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Marte
|.212
|.255
|52
|9
|11
|6
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.195
|.267
|41
|5
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|2
|1
|1
|Thomas
|.184
|.262
|38
|4
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|.163
|.208
|49
|3
|8
|1
|0
|2
|7
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|6
|4.72
|14
|14
|4
|122.0
|110
|68
|64
|21
|65
|117
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|2
|5.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Jameson
|2
|0
|1.46
|4
|1
|1
|12.1
|8
|2
|2
|2
|5
|12
|K.Nelson
|2
|0
|1.59
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Kelly
|0
|2
|2.93
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|10
|7
|5
|1
|12
|15
|Castro
|0
|0
|3.38
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Gallen
|1
|1
|4.58
|3
|3
|0
|17.2
|16
|10
|9
|2
|5
|21
|R.Nelson
|1
|0
|4.91
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|10
|6
|6
|1
|5
|6
|Solomon
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Davies
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|6
|2
|6
|7
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|McGough
|0
|1
|6.23
|6
|0
|1
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|6.75
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|6
|Bumgarner
|0
|2
|7.90
|3
|3
|0
|13.2
|18
|13
|12
|3
|11
|8
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Frías
|0
|0
|21.60
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
