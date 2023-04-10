|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.271
|.318
|336
|50
|91
|24
|3
|8
|47
|18
|71
|17
|1
|3
|Smith
|.500
|.600
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|.438
|.571
|16
|7
|7
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Longoria
|.429
|.467
|14
|5
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.417
|.423
|24
|5
|10
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.400
|.500
|10
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Ahmed
|.333
|.333
|21
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|Carroll
|.250
|.268
|40
|6
|10
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|10
|5
|0
|0
|Marte
|.243
|.263
|37
|5
|9
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Moreno
|.240
|.231
|25
|0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.233
|.324
|30
|5
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Gurriel Jr.
|.229
|.263
|35
|3
|8
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.200
|.310
|25
|4
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Walker
|.189
|.244
|37
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|4
|5.28
|10
|10
|3
|87.0
|77
|53
|51
|18
|55
|82
|Castro
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Jameson
|2
|0
|2.16
|3
|0
|1
|8.1
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|8
|K.Nelson
|1
|0
|2.25
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Kelly
|0
|1
|3.86
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|4
|4
|0
|8
|8
|R.Nelson
|1
|0
|4.91
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|10
|6
|6
|1
|5
|6
|Vargas
|0
|0
|4.91
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|6
|Frías
|0
|0
|5.40
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Davies
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|6
|2
|6
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Bumgarner
|0
|1
|7.27
|2
|2
|0
|8.2
|9
|8
|7
|3
|10
|7
|Gallen
|0
|1
|7.59
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|13
|10
|9
|2
|4
|10
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|7.71
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|5
|McGough
|0
|1
|11.57
|4
|0
|1
|2.1
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Solomon
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.