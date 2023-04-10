BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.271.318336509124384718711713
Smith.500.600422200310000
Perdomo.438.5711677301845101
Longoria.429.4671456202213000
Rojas.417.42324510300414200
Herrera.400.5001024000223101
Ahmed.333.3332137100404300
Carroll.250.268406101024010500
Marte.243.2633759501205100
Moreno.240.2312506300305000
McCarthy.233.3243057110224211
Gurriel Jr..229.2633538110519000
Thomas.200.3102545010232200
Walker.189.2443727101438000
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals645.281010387.0775351185582
Castro000.003003.2000025
Chafin100.004013.1000024
Jameson202.163018.1522258
K.Nelson102.254004.0411116
Kelly013.862209.1944088
R.Nelson104.9122011.01066156
Vargas004.914003.2322146
Frías005.401001.2211002
Davies005.792209.1966267
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Bumgarner017.272208.29873107
Gallen017.5922010.2131092410
Ginkel107.715004.2444115
McGough0111.574012.1333323
Solomon0013.501002.0333021

