|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.270
|.332
|1416
|214
|383
|85
|10
|44
|203
|127
|309
|33
|7
|14
|Fletcher
|.404
|.429
|47
|6
|19
|4
|1
|2
|13
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|Perdomo
|.341
|.426
|88
|18
|30
|7
|1
|3
|20
|12
|16
|4
|1
|0
|Rivera
|.341
|.357
|41
|7
|14
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Moreno
|.321
|.345
|106
|7
|34
|5
|0
|1
|16
|5
|24
|2
|0
|1
|Gurriel Jr.
|.309
|.371
|136
|24
|42
|11
|1
|6
|23
|13
|23
|1
|0
|1
|Carroll
|.278
|.353
|133
|25
|37
|9
|1
|5
|12
|14
|32
|10
|2
|0
|Smith
|.274
|.398
|73
|13
|20
|4
|0
|2
|14
|15
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.267
|.321
|120
|18
|32
|11
|0
|0
|19
|11
|29
|4
|0
|1
|Walker
|.264
|.327
|144
|24
|38
|8
|0
|9
|28
|14
|28
|1
|0
|0
|Ahmed
|.264
|.303
|72
|8
|19
|3
|0
|1
|9
|4
|12
|3
|0
|2
|Marte
|.262
|.327
|149
|23
|39
|8
|3
|5
|16
|12
|26
|2
|0
|3
|Herrera
|.222
|.333
|36
|7
|8
|2
|0
|0
|5
|6
|14
|1
|0
|2
|Longoria
|.221
|.265
|77
|11
|17
|3
|0
|5
|8
|5
|25
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas
|.195
|.252
|113
|14
|22
|5
|2
|2
|10
|8
|27
|3
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.143
|.229
|63
|8
|9
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|12
|2
|2
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|24
|18
|4.60
|42
|42
|10
|370.0
|343
|199
|189
|51
|140
|339
|K.Nelson
|3
|1
|1.15
|18
|0
|0
|15.2
|16
|5
|2
|1
|5
|19
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|2.35
|8
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|Gallen
|6
|1
|2.35
|9
|9
|0
|57.1
|41
|16
|15
|2
|8
|70
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|2.70
|6
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Castro
|2
|1
|2.89
|20
|0
|2
|18.2
|13
|6
|6
|1
|6
|15
|Kelly
|4
|3
|2.92
|9
|9
|0
|52.1
|36
|20
|17
|5
|21
|55
|Jameson
|2
|1
|3.71
|6
|3
|1
|17.0
|14
|7
|7
|3
|12
|16
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|3.86
|16
|0
|0
|16.1
|14
|7
|7
|1
|7
|11
|Chafin
|2
|1
|3.94
|20
|0
|6
|16.0
|15
|7
|7
|2
|5
|24
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|4.20
|12
|0
|0
|15.0
|15
|8
|7
|2
|2
|17
|Henry
|1
|1
|4.43
|4
|4
|0
|22.1
|22
|11
|11
|2
|9
|9
|McGough
|0
|3
|5.03
|20
|0
|1
|19.2
|13
|11
|11
|5
|5
|18
|Davies
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|6
|2
|6
|7
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|R.Nelson
|1
|2
|6.20
|8
|8
|0
|40.2
|52
|29
|28
|7
|11
|26
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Pfaadt
|0
|1
|8.59
|3
|3
|0
|14.2
|17
|14
|14
|7
|6
|11
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Frías
|0
|0
|21.60
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
