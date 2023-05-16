BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.270.332141621438385104420312730933714
Fletcher.404.429476194121328010
Perdomo.341.426881830713201216410
Rivera.341.35741714301515000
Moreno.321.34510673450116524201
Gurriel Jr..309.37113624421116231323101
Carroll.278.35313325379151214321020
Smith.274.398731320402141519000
Rojas.267.32112018321100191129401
Walker.264.3271442438809281428100
Ahmed.264.303728193019412302
Marte.262.3271492339835161226203
Herrera.222.33336782005614102
Longoria.221.2657711173058525001
Thomas.195.252113142252210827310
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
McCarthy.143.22963891113512221
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals24184.60424210370.034319918951140339
K.Nelson311.15180015.216521519
Mantiply102.358007.2422108
Gallen612.3599057.14116152870
Misiewicz102.706006.2722034
Castro212.89200218.213661615
Kelly432.9299052.136201752155
Jameson213.7163117.0147731216
Ginkel103.86160016.114771711
Chafin213.94200616.015772524
Ruiz004.20120015.015872217
Henry114.4344022.1221111299
McGough035.03200119.21311115518
Davies005.792209.1966267
Vargas005.795004.2533247
R.Nelson126.2088040.252292871126
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Pfaadt018.5933014.21714147611
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Frías0021.602001.2544012

