Diamondbacks first. Geraldo Perdomo singles to right field. Ketel Marte called out on strikes. Corbin Carroll reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Geraldo Perdomo out at second. Christian Walker singles to center field. Corbin Carroll scores. Fielding error by Derek Hill. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. flies out to center field to Derek Hill.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Nationals 0.
Nationals third. CJ Abrams called out on strikes. Lane Thomas homers to left field. Luis Garcia pops out to shallow left field to Nick Ahmed. Jeimer Candelario walks. Stone Garrett reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jeimer Candelario out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Nationals 1.
Diamondbacks fourth. Corbin Carroll singles to right field. Christian Walker flies out to center field to Derek Hill. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to second base. Corbin Carroll to third. Emmanuel Rivera out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Derek Hill. Corbin Carroll scores. Alek Thomas grounds out to shallow infield, Jake Irvin to Michael Chavis.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Nationals 1.
Diamondbacks seventh. Alek Thomas reaches on error. Throwing error by Luis Garcia. Nick Ahmed flies out to deep right field to Lane Thomas. Carson Kelly lines out to shortstop to CJ Abrams. Geraldo Perdomo walks. Alek Thomas to second. Ketel Marte homers to right field. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Alek Thomas scores. Corbin Carroll flies out to center field to Derek Hill.
3 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 1.
Nationals ninth. Keibert Ruiz doubles to deep left center field. Michael Chavis strikes out swinging. Riley Adams homers to center field. Keibert Ruiz scores. Derek Hill called out on strikes. CJ Abrams flies out to left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 3.
