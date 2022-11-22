CROWLEY'S RIDGE (0-1)
Cousins 6-9 4-4 16, Johnson 6-12 4-4 17, Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Bozeman 3-8 1-2 7, Mero 1-3 0-2 3, Smith 2-7 0-0 6, Duncan 0-0 1-2 1, K.Roberson 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Wilkerson 1-2 0-0 2, Lazzarino 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 10-14 56.
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (2-6)
Greene 8-13 2-3 22, Plet 3-4 0-2 6, Doss 4-10 3-4 11, Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Milton 1-7 0-1 2, Lewis 6-10 2-4 15, Reinhart 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 2-4 1-6 7, Martinez 0-3 0-0 0, Da Cruz 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 27-58 8-20 70.
Halftime_Ark.-Pine Bluff 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Crowley's Ridge 4-16 (Smith 2-4, Mero 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Bozeman 0-1, Cousins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Wilkerson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Thompson 0-2), Ark.-Pine Bluff 8-23 (Greene 4-8, Curry 2-4, Da Cruz 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Harris 0-1, Martinez 0-1, Milton 0-1, Doss 0-3). Rebounds_Crowley's Ridge 29 (Cousins 7), Ark.-Pine Bluff 38 (Greene, Plet 7). Assists_Crowley's Ridge 14 (Bozeman 6), Ark.-Pine Bluff 21 (Milton 8). Total Fouls_Crowley's Ridge 18, Ark.-Pine Bluff 12. A_1,248 (4,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.