ARK.-PINE BLUFF (8-11)
Plet 5-11 1-5 11, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Doss 4-8 2-4 10, Curry 1-3 0-1 2, Ware 2-6 2-2 7, Milton 4-12 9-12 18, Harris 6-8 4-4 20, Greene 3-6 0-0 9, Reinhart 0-0 0-0 0, Virden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 18-28 77.
BETHUNE-COOKMAN (6-12)
Henderson 2-2 0-0 4, French 3-7 3-4 11, Garrett 8-15 4-8 21, Harmon 4-12 0-0 8, Davis 6-8 4-4 16, McEntire 0-1 0-2 0, Dyson 4-10 1-3 11, Gudavicius 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 12-21 71.
Halftime_Ark.-Pine Bluff 42-40. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 9-20 (Harris 4-6, Greene 3-5, Milton 1-2, Ware 1-3, Curry 0-1, Virden 0-1, Doss 0-2), Bethune-Cookman 5-21 (Dyson 2-5, French 2-6, Garrett 1-5, Davis 0-1, McEntire 0-1, Harmon 0-3). Fouled Out_Greene, Harmon. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 36 (Plet 12), Bethune-Cookman 30 (Davis 14). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 13 (Doss 5), Bethune-Cookman 12 (Harmon 4). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 24, Bethune-Cookman 21. A_613 (3,000).
