Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 1. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
|OVERALL
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Little Rock (14)
|11-3
|149
|1
|2. Jonesboro (1)
|9-3
|121
|2
|3. LR Parkview
|9-2
|82
|3
|4. Bentonville West
|9-1
|80
|5
|5. Farmington
|15-1
|77
|4
|(tie) Magnolia
|9-0
|77
|7
|7. Bentonville
|9-3
|57
|9
|8. Springdale Har-Ber
|10-2
|47
|6
|9. Maumelle
|10-2
|35
|10
|10. LR Central
|7-5
|27
|8
Others receiving votes: Conway 14, Marion 14, Arkadelphia 10, Blytheville 9, Springdale 5, Morrilton 5, FS Northside 4, Lavaca 4, Nettleton 3, Wonderview 3, County Line 2.
|Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Little Rock (15)
|11-3
|75
|1
|2. Bentonville West
|9-1
|51
|2
|3. Springdale Har-Ber
|10-2
|33
|3
|4. Bentonville
|9-3
|28
|5
|5. LR Central
|7-5
|20
|4
Others receiving votes: Conway 9, Fayetteville 3, FS Northside 3, Springdale 3.
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jonesboro (12)
|9-3
|69
|1
|2. LR Parkview (2)
|9-2
|58
|2
|3. Maumelle (1)
|10-2
|42
|3
|4. Nettleton
|12-3
|23
|4
|5. Marion
|8-2
|18
|-
Others receiving votes: LR Christian 6, West Memphis 5, Sylvan Hills 2, Sheridan 1, Lake Hamilton 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Farmington (8)
|15-1
|68
|1
|2, Magnolia (6)
|9-0
|58
|2
|3, Blytheville (1)
|12-3
|44
|4
|4, Arkadelphia
|11-1
|33
|3
|5, Fountain Lake
|14-1
|11
|-
Morrilton 6, Forrest City 2, Stuttgart 2, Subiaco 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Dumas (13)
|12-1
|69
|1
|2. Walnut Ridge (1)
|9-1
|47
|2
|3. Osceola
|7-2
|37
|4
|4. Mayflower
|11-4
|31
|3
|5. Bergman (1)
|19-4
|22
|5
Booneville Booneville 4, Drew Central 3, Pangburn 3, Ashdown 3, Cave City 2, Paris 2, Rivercrest 1, Waldron 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lavaca (12)
|18-1
|71
|1
|2. Eureka Springs (1)
|16-3
|37
|2
|3. Dierks (2)
|11-0
|36
|5
|4. Sloan-Hendrix
|15-4
|32
|3
|5. Buffalo Island
|16-5
|30
|4
Booneville Acorn 8, Rector 8, McCrory 2, Melbourne 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wonderview (13)
|22-1
|70
|1
|2. County Line (1)
|21-3
|46
|2
|3. Marked Tree
|12-1
|36
|4
|4. West Side Greers Ferry
|18-5
|33
|3
|5. The New School (1)
|22-2
|32
|5
Bradley 6, Dermott 1, Ozark Catholic 1.