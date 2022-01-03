Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 1. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:

OVERALL
RecordPtsPrv
1. North Little Rock (14)11-31491
2. Jonesboro (1)9-31212
3. LR Parkview9-2823
4. Bentonville West9-1805
5. Farmington15-1774
(tie) Magnolia9-0777
7. Bentonville9-3579
8. Springdale Har-Ber10-2476
9. Maumelle10-23510
10. LR Central7-5278

Others receiving votes: Conway 14, Marion 14, Arkadelphia 10, Blytheville 9, Springdale 5, Morrilton 5, FS Northside 4, Lavaca 4, Nettleton 3, Wonderview 3, County Line 2.

Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. North Little Rock (15)11-3751
2. Bentonville West9-1512
3. Springdale Har-Ber10-2333
4. Bentonville9-3285
5. LR Central7-5204

Others receiving votes: Conway 9, Fayetteville 3, FS Northside 3, Springdale 3.

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Jonesboro (12)9-3691
2. LR Parkview (2)9-2582
3. Maumelle (1)10-2423
4. Nettleton12-3234
5. Marion8-218-

Others receiving votes: LR Christian 6, West Memphis 5, Sylvan Hills 2, Sheridan 1, Lake Hamilton 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Farmington (8)15-1681
2, Magnolia (6)9-0582
3, Blytheville (1)12-3444
4, Arkadelphia11-1333
5, Fountain Lake14-111-

Morrilton 6, Forrest City 2, Stuttgart 2, Subiaco 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Dumas (13)12-1691
2. Walnut Ridge (1)9-1472
3. Osceola7-2374
4. Mayflower11-4313
5. Bergman (1)19-4225

Booneville Booneville 4, Drew Central 3, Pangburn 3, Ashdown 3, Cave City 2, Paris 2, Rivercrest 1, Waldron 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Lavaca (12)18-1711
2. Eureka Springs (1)16-3372
3. Dierks (2)11-0365
4. Sloan-Hendrix15-4323
5. Buffalo Island16-5304

Booneville Acorn 8, Rector 8, McCrory 2, Melbourne 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Wonderview (13)22-1701
2. County Line (1)21-3462
3. Marked Tree12-1364
4. West Side Greers Ferry18-5333
5. The New School (1)22-2325

Bradley 6, Dermott 1, Ozark Catholic 1.

