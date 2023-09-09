Kent St.33006
Arkansas777728

First Quarter

KENT_FG Glass 48, 3:24.

ARK_Grier 25 interception return (Little kick), 1:12.

Second Quarter

KENT_FG Glass 38, 6:29.

ARK_Armstrong 5 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 2:20.

Third Quarter

ARK_Dubinion 1 run (Little kick), 5:50.

Fourth Quarter

ARK_Armstrong 9 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 10:16.

A_73,173.

KENTARK
First downs1419
Total Net Yards200308
Rushes-yards36-2645-172
Passing174136
Punt Returns0-01-8
Kickoff Returns0-01-17
Interceptions Ret.0-01-25
Comp-Att-Int11-17-113-19-0
Sacked-Yards Lost7-502-15
Punts5-36.43-44.667
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-394-34
Time of Possession27:4432:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kent St., Garcia 18-68, X.Williams 2-3, J.Thomas 5-1, Alaimo 11-(minus 46). Arkansas, Green 15-82, Jefferson 13-48, Dubinion 10-34, D.Johnson 7-8.

PASSING_Kent St., Alaimo 11-17-1-174. Arkansas, Jefferson 13-19-0-136.

RECEIVING_Kent St., T.Harris 4-78, Holmes 4-49, Floriea 2-14, McCray 1-33. Arkansas, Armstrong 4-21, TeSlaa 3-51, L.Hasz 3-26, Wilson 2-31, Green 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

