|Kent St.
|3
|3
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Arkansas
|7
|7
|7
|7
|—
|28
First Quarter
KENT_FG Glass 48, 3:24.
ARK_Grier 25 interception return (Little kick), 1:12.
Second Quarter
KENT_FG Glass 38, 6:29.
ARK_Armstrong 5 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 2:20.
Third Quarter
ARK_Dubinion 1 run (Little kick), 5:50.
Fourth Quarter
ARK_Armstrong 9 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 10:16.
A_73,173.
|KENT
|ARK
|First downs
|14
|19
|Total Net Yards
|200
|308
|Rushes-yards
|36-26
|45-172
|Passing
|174
|136
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-25
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-17-1
|13-19-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|7-50
|2-15
|Punts
|5-36.4
|3-44.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-39
|4-34
|Time of Possession
|27:44
|32:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kent St., Garcia 18-68, X.Williams 2-3, J.Thomas 5-1, Alaimo 11-(minus 46). Arkansas, Green 15-82, Jefferson 13-48, Dubinion 10-34, D.Johnson 7-8.
PASSING_Kent St., Alaimo 11-17-1-174. Arkansas, Jefferson 13-19-0-136.
RECEIVING_Kent St., T.Harris 4-78, Holmes 4-49, Floriea 2-14, McCray 1-33. Arkansas, Armstrong 4-21, TeSlaa 3-51, L.Hasz 3-26, Wilson 2-31, Green 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
