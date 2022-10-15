|Arkansas
|7
|24
|14
|7
|—
|52
|BYU
|13
|8
|14
|0
|—
|35
First Quarter
BYU_I.Rex 4 pass from J.Hall (Smith kick), 5:39.
ARK_R.Sanders 15 run (C.Little kick), 2:37.
BYU_Epps 21 pass from J.Hall (kick failed), 1:11.
Second Quarter
ARK_Knox 6 pass from Jefferson (C.Little kick), 12:19.
BYU_Nacua 5 run (K.Hill pass from J.Hall), 9:48.
ARK_FG C.Little 34, 6:46.
ARK_Landers 4 pass from Jefferson (C.Little kick), 3:39.
ARK_Dubinion 15 pass from Jefferson (C.Little kick), :40.
Third Quarter
BYU_Nacua 3 run (Oldroyd kick), 9:53.
ARK_Landers 39 pass from Jefferson (C.Little kick), 9:20.
BYU_Nacua 33 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 5:11.
ARK_Landers 5 pass from Jefferson (C.Little kick), 1:13.
Fourth Quarter
ARK_R.Sanders 64 run (C.Little kick), 14:25.
A_63,470.
|ARK
|BYU
|First downs
|34
|26
|Total Net Yards
|644
|471
|Rushes-yards
|42-277
|30-115
|Passing
|367
|356
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-40-0
|26-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|1-62.0
|2-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|7-98
|4-50
|Time of Possession
|31:13
|28:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arkansas, R.Sanders 15-175, Green 11-51, Jefferson 10-32, Dubinion 4-16, Haselwood 1-3, Hornsby 1-0. BYU, Brooks 10-53, J.Hall 6-23, Nacua 6-20, Fakahua 7-14, Conover 1-5.
PASSING_Arkansas, Jefferson 29-40-0-367. BYU, J.Hall 26-41-1-356.
RECEIVING_Arkansas, Landers 8-99, Knox 4-66, Haselwood 4-42, Dubinion 4-40, K.Jackson 3-55, Green 2-45, Stephens 1-7, W.Thompson 1-7, R.Sanders 1-4, Wilson 1-2. BYU, Epps 9-125, Nacua 8-141, Hill 4-61, I.Rex 2-6, Cosper 1-10, Brooks 1-7, Roberts 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
