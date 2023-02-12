FGFTReb
ARKANSAS (19-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnum304-75-64-92314
Carr246-101-11-50218
Daniels353-94-51-33111
Poffenbarger362-91-20-2026
Spencer282-62-20-2206
Ellis80-10-00-3110
Hughes20-00-00-0010
Johnson10-00-00-0000
Langerman141-20-01-4113
Lindsey10-00-00-0000
Wolfenbarger191-11-10-1003
Dauda20-00-00-0010
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20019-4514-178-3291261

Percentages: FG 42.222, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Carr 5-7, Barnum 1-3, Daniels 1-4, Poffenbarger 1-3, Langerman 1-2, Spencer 0-3, Ellis 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Barnum 3, Daniels 1, Poffenbarger 1, Wolfenbarger 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Barnum 12, Team 3, Daniels 2, Poffenbarger 1, Spencer 1, Hughes 1, Langerman 1)

Steals: 7 (Daniels 3, Spencer 2, Carr 1, Langerman 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MISSOURI (15-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Frank394-110-02-5118
Sarah Linthacum110-01-21-4021
Dembele242-61-11-2005
Hansen272-60-00-1114
Troup260-42-20-1132
Micah Linthacum10-00-00-0010
Kelly70-10-00-0030
Gilbert182-61-40-2015
Judd241-71-20-2214
Kroenke212-50-01-1034
Smith20-00-00-0000
Team00-00-04-7000
Totals20013-466-119-2551633

Percentages: FG 28.261, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 1-15, .067 (Judd 1-3, Frank 0-2, Dembele 0-2, Hansen 0-2, Troup 0-3, Gilbert 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kroenke 2)

Turnovers: 22 (Troup 4, Dembele 3, Gilbert 3, Team 3, Hansen 2, Judd 2, Kroenke 2, Frank 1, M.Linthacum 1, Kelly 1)

Steals: 11 (Judd 4, Frank 2, Gilbert 2, Dembele 1, Hansen 1, Kroenke 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Missouri6751533
Arkansas1318161461

A_4,492

Officials_Kylie Galloway, Billy Smith, Dee Kantner

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you