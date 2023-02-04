ARKANSAS (16-7)
Makhe.Mitchell 2-5 1-2 5, Makhi.Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Black 4-10 5-7 13, Council 4-10 2-2 10, D.Davis 5-12 1-2 15, Walsh 2-6 0-0 4, Graham 8-10 0-0 16, K.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 9-13 65.
SOUTH CAROLINA (8-15)
Brown 4-13 2-4 10, Gray 9-14 2-4 20, Jackson 3-8 1-2 9, Carter 0-3 0-0 0, M.Johnson 6-13 3-4 20, Wright 2-5 0-0 4, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-0 0, Z.Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Hankins-Sanford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 8-14 63.
Halftime_Arkansas 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas 4-15 (D.Davis 4-10, Black 0-1, Walsh 0-1, Council 0-3), South Carolina 7-19 (M.Johnson 5-8, Jackson 2-3, Carter 0-1, Gray 0-1, Wright 0-1, Z.Davis 0-2, Brown 0-3). Rebounds_Arkansas 31 (Walsh 10), South Carolina 33 (Gray 14). Assists_Arkansas 11 (Black 4), South Carolina 12 (Carter, M.Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Arkansas 14, South Carolina 13. A_11,558 (18,000).
