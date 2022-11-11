FGFTReb
ARKANSAS (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnum235-89-94-92219
Carr252-82-20-8018
Daniels245-83-60-24014
Poffenbarger300-52-40-7112
Spencer191-53-70-2335
Johnson30-00-00-0000
Langerman253-51-30-4029
Lindsey10-00-00-0000
Wolfenbarger202-60-10-1025
Dauda174-62-33-50310
Ellis130-10-01-4000
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20022-5222-359-44101472

Percentages: FG 42.308, FT .629.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Carr 2-6, Langerman 2-4, Daniels 1-2, Wolfenbarger 1-3, Barnum 0-1, Poffenbarger 0-3, Spencer 0-2, Ellis 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Barnum 3, Poffenbarger 2, Dauda 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Carr 3, Poffenbarger 2, Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Barnum 1, Langerman 1)

Steals: 7 (Daniels 4, Carr 1, Johnson 1, Dauda 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
CENT. ARKANSAS (0-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Miles202-70-22-5034
Carter100-22-30-1022
Fisher243-90-00-3007
Fornah260-42-42-6052
Mitchell192-30-00-2155
Prim282-32-44-9046
Wilmington20-00-00-1000
Atkins323-161-41-5127
Peake110-50-03-4010
Wright200-51-20-1121
Fowler60-10-00-0020
Perry20-00-00-0000
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20012-558-1914-4132634

Percentages: FG 21.818, FT .421.

3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Fisher 1-5, Mitchell 1-2, Carter 0-1, Atkins 0-5, Peake 0-3, Wright 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Prim 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Mitchell 4, Wright 3, Carter 2, Fisher 2, Fornah 2, Prim 2, Miles 1, Atkins 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Carter 1, Fisher 1, Prim 1, Atkins 1, Peake 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Cent. Arkansas95101034
Arkansas1619172072

A_7,410

Officials_Brian Hall, Kristen Bell, Kaz Beverley

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you